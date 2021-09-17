fbpx

Ford Motor Company, Charles H. Wright Museum And BrandXR Bring Detroit Murals To NFT Market

byChris Katje
September 17, 2021 7:45 am
A leading augmented reality platform created a new NFT collection from Black Detroit artists.

What Happened: BrandXR partnered with Detroit artists, The Charles H. Wright Museum’s African World Festival, Michigan Central Station and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

The NFT collection features artwork from Hubert Massey, Sheefy Mcfly, BreAnn White and Armageddon Beachparty wrapped around a digital replica of the Michigan Central Station.

The NFTs come after BrandXR partnered with local Black Detroit artists after hosting a Digital Art Gallery in partnership with the African World Festival from The Charles H. Wright Museum.

Each NFT is a 1 of 1 artist edition and comes with a reserve price of one Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or around $3,560 at the time of writing. Revenue will be split 50/50 between BrandXR and the local artist on each piece.

Once a bid of one ETH is placed, a 24-hour auction will begin for the piece.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum

“2021 is the year of the NFT and digital art is exploding in popularity, so for this project we’ve decided to mix one of the oldest forms of art in architecture with the newest form of art in 3D augmented reality NFTs,” BrandXR founder Moody Mattan said.

Why It’s Important: The collection provides a new revenue stream for local Detroit artists.

The NFTs feature Central Station as a focal point. Central Station is an old Detroit railway station that Ford acquired to turn into its Corktown campus.

“Michigan Central Station is a landmark in Detroit so that’s prolific in itself,” McFly said.

