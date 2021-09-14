fbpx

What You Need To Know About Ethereum Backer Joe Lubin

byBibhu Pattnaik
September 14, 2021 12:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What You Need To Know About Ethereum Backer Joe Lubin

Joe Lubin is the co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the CEO of ConsenSys.

In a Financial Times interview, Lubin said that cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are now entering the pop culture.

Furthermore, he says the convergence between the public mainnet and corporate versions of the technology is now closer than ever. Read on to know more about Joseph Lubin. 

What You Need To Know: Lubin is a Canadian entrepreneur and software engineer. 

He is best known for co-founding Ethereum and being the founder of ConsenSys

Lubin’s career has involved working in various fields of technology and finance. 

After graduating with a degree in electrical engineering and computer science from Princeton, Rubin worked for Princeton Robotics Lab and Vision Applications, Inc. in New York before getting a job at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS). 

His core competency was in autonomous mobile robotics, machine vision and artificial neural networks.

Lubin was a roommate of Michael Novogratz, who is a billionaire hedge-funder at Princeton.

In 2012, Lubin started investing in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). 

To pursue his dream, Lubin launched his platform ConsenSys In 2015.  

In the same year, a hacker tried to steal about $60 million worth of Ethereum’s digital currency, Ether.

Lubin saw the downgrade in 2017 and 2018 with the fundraising controversies at ventures launched using Ethereum, which put Ether’s value at stake. 

In 2018, a Forbes article declared that “Lubin’s Ethereum experiment is a mess.”

However, in the same year, Forbes named him the second-richest person in crypto, worth an estimated $1 billion-$5 billion.

About ConsenSys: ConsenSys develops Ethereum-based products and tools to drive adoption of the network.

ConsenSys is one of the largest and fastest-growing companies in the blockchain technology space, building developer tools, decentralized applications and solutions for enterprises and governments that harness the power of Ethereum.

In April, ConsenSys raised $65 million from investors, including JPMorgan Chase & Co.(NYSE:JPM), UBS Group AG (SWX: UBSG), and Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

In 2020, ConsenSys acquired JPMorgan’s private enterprise version of Ethereum, Quorum, for an undisclosed amount.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets Media General

Related Articles

Coinbase Raises $1.5B In Bond Sale

Coinbase Raises $1.5B In Bond Sale

Major United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) wants to raise even more capital through a bond offering. read more
Downgrades On Economy And Pandemic Pharmaceuticals

Downgrades On Economy And Pandemic Pharmaceuticals

The futures markets are pointing to a lower open on Wednesday, weighed down by European markets. The uncertainty around infrastructure, stimulus, and other government spending appears to be on investor’s minds.  read more
BlackRock To Swap Equity On Axoni Blockchain Platform

BlackRock To Swap Equity On Axoni Blockchain Platform

The world's largest asset manager BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) has joined the equity swaps network Veris, developed by blockchain company Axoni. read more
This Investment Strategist Says He May Sell All His Bitcoin To Go All-In On Ethereum: Here's Why

This Investment Strategist Says He May Sell All His Bitcoin To Go All-In On Ethereum: Here's Why

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) now occupies the largest chunk in the portfolio of former Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) hedge fund executive Raoul Pal who said he might end up selling all his read more