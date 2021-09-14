What You Need To Know About Ethereum Backer Joe Lubin

Joe Lubin is the co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the CEO of ConsenSys.

In a Financial Times interview, Lubin said that cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are now entering the pop culture.

Furthermore, he says the convergence between the public mainnet and corporate versions of the technology is now closer than ever. Read on to know more about Joseph Lubin.

What You Need To Know: Lubin is a Canadian entrepreneur and software engineer.

He is best known for co-founding Ethereum and being the founder of ConsenSys.

Lubin’s career has involved working in various fields of technology and finance.

After graduating with a degree in electrical engineering and computer science from Princeton, Rubin worked for Princeton Robotics Lab and Vision Applications, Inc. in New York before getting a job at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

His core competency was in autonomous mobile robotics, machine vision and artificial neural networks.

Lubin was a roommate of Michael Novogratz, who is a billionaire hedge-funder at Princeton.

In 2012, Lubin started investing in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

To pursue his dream, Lubin launched his platform ConsenSys In 2015.

In the same year, a hacker tried to steal about $60 million worth of Ethereum’s digital currency, Ether.

Lubin saw the downgrade in 2017 and 2018 with the fundraising controversies at ventures launched using Ethereum, which put Ether’s value at stake.

In 2018, a Forbes article declared that “Lubin’s Ethereum experiment is a mess.”

However, in the same year, Forbes named him the second-richest person in crypto, worth an estimated $1 billion-$5 billion.

About ConsenSys: ConsenSys develops Ethereum-based products and tools to drive adoption of the network.

ConsenSys is one of the largest and fastest-growing companies in the blockchain technology space, building developer tools, decentralized applications and solutions for enterprises and governments that harness the power of Ethereum.

In April, ConsenSys raised $65 million from investors, including JPMorgan Chase & Co.(NYSE:JPM), UBS Group AG (SWX: UBSG), and Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

In 2020, ConsenSys acquired JPMorgan’s private enterprise version of Ethereum, Quorum, for an undisclosed amount.