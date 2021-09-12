fbpx

Dogecoin Prepares To Run After Rolling Over With Bitcoin, Ethereum

byMelanie Schaffer
September 12, 2021 12:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Prepares To Run After Rolling Over With Bitcoin, Ethereum

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rolled over along with leader cryptocurrency’s Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Sept. 7 just prior to El Salvador adopting Bitcoin as legal tender.

On September 2 the Shibu-Inu themed alt-coin broke up from a descending trendline that had been holding it down since its Aug. 16 high of 35 cents and soared up almost 10% higher. Technically speaking the break of the trend should have carried the crypto higher but Bitcoin’s sharp decline caused Dogecoin to plumet 30%.

On Sunday Dogecoin was behaving bullishly, trading higher in line with Bitcoin and Ethereum although on lower than average volume. When a large impulsive move up or down takes place in a stock or crypto it is usually followed by a multi-day period of consolidation to allow for new patterns to develop.

See Also: Dogecoin's Climb To $1 By Year-End: A Possibility Or A Pipedream?

The Dogecoin Chart: Since closing the day on Sept. 7 at the 25-cent mark Dogecoin has spent the past 5 days consolidating the move. In its consolidation Dogecoin has settled under another descending trendline –trading lower into a tightening range while holding above a key support level at 23 cents.

History often repeats on stock and crypto charts and because Dogecoin broke up from a descending trendline the last time it created the pattern it is likely Dogecoin may make the same upwards move from the most recent pattern. If Dogecoin breaks above the descending trendline traders and investors will want to see big volume come in on the break for confirmation the pattern was recognized.

Dogecoin is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs)with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day, both of which are bearish indicators. On Sunday Dogecoin regained the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), however, indicating overall sentiment is now bullish.

  • Bulls want to see Dogecoin hold above 23 cents and for big bullish volume to come in and push the crypto up through the descending trendline. If the crypto can break bullishly from the pattern it has room to run up and regain support of the eight-day and 21-day EMAs which could then propel Dogecoin up over resistance at the 27-cent level.
  • Bears want to see big bearish volume come in and break Dogecoin down below the important 23-cent area which would cause it to lose support of the 200-day SMA. Below the 23-cent mark Dogecoin has support at $0.20 and $0.16.doge_sept._12.png

 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Elon Musk Tweet Leads To An 'Important' Upgrade For Almost 800 Dogecoin Nodes

Elon Musk Tweet Leads To An 'Important' Upgrade For Almost 800 Dogecoin Nodes

In a recent tweet, a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) developer, Doge Whisperer mentioned the importance of the 1.14.4 Dogecoin upgrade, referring to a two-week-old  read more
Caradano Blockchain Set To Launch Smart Contracts

Caradano Blockchain Set To Launch Smart Contracts

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is launching smart contracts on the blockchain on Sunday, September 12 at 21:44:51 UTC with the implementation of the Alonzo hard fork. read more
Cryptocurrency vs. U.S. Dollar: Which will Reign Supreme?

Cryptocurrency vs. U.S. Dollar: Which will Reign Supreme?

There has been a general discussion about the comparison of cryptocurrency vs. U.S. dollar. Everyone has been talking about the prevailing digital currency dominance in recent days. This is why it’s important to be aware of the major aspects regarding both currencies so that investors can choose between cryptocurrency and the U.S. dollar before making a decision. read more
If You Like Baby Doge, A New Range Of Products To Utilize The Token Are Coming

If You Like Baby Doge, A New Range Of Products To Utilize The Token Are Coming

Baby Doge (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE), which has gained popularity for its meme-related similarity to Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), recently announced a range of new products, including a wallet, exchange, app, and debit card.  read more