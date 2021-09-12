Dogecoin Prepares To Run After Rolling Over With Bitcoin, Ethereum

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rolled over along with leader cryptocurrency’s Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Sept. 7 just prior to El Salvador adopting Bitcoin as legal tender.

On September 2 the Shibu-Inu themed alt-coin broke up from a descending trendline that had been holding it down since its Aug. 16 high of 35 cents and soared up almost 10% higher. Technically speaking the break of the trend should have carried the crypto higher but Bitcoin’s sharp decline caused Dogecoin to plumet 30%.

On Sunday Dogecoin was behaving bullishly, trading higher in line with Bitcoin and Ethereum although on lower than average volume. When a large impulsive move up or down takes place in a stock or crypto it is usually followed by a multi-day period of consolidation to allow for new patterns to develop.

See Also: Dogecoin's Climb To $1 By Year-End: A Possibility Or A Pipedream?

The Dogecoin Chart: Since closing the day on Sept. 7 at the 25-cent mark Dogecoin has spent the past 5 days consolidating the move. In its consolidation Dogecoin has settled under another descending trendline –trading lower into a tightening range while holding above a key support level at 23 cents.

History often repeats on stock and crypto charts and because Dogecoin broke up from a descending trendline the last time it created the pattern it is likely Dogecoin may make the same upwards move from the most recent pattern. If Dogecoin breaks above the descending trendline traders and investors will want to see big volume come in on the break for confirmation the pattern was recognized.

Dogecoin is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs)with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day, both of which are bearish indicators. On Sunday Dogecoin regained the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), however, indicating overall sentiment is now bullish.