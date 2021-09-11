If You Like Baby Doge, A New Range Of Products To Utilize The Token Are Coming

Baby Doge (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE), which has gained popularity for its meme-related simularity to Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), recently announced a range of new products, including a wallet, exchange, app, and debit card.

Baby Doge is planning to expand its horizon globally. The cryptocurrency is built on the Binance Smart Chain network.

With the new products, people will be able to spend Baby Doge assets across all merchants.

They can also purchase products with Baby Doge tokens using the newly launched debit card.

With regard to the Baby Doge application, it will be accessible on the Android and iOS interface. In addition, its TextBit technology will let customers text Baby Doge to people around the world.

With the new app, you can load fiat balances through bank transfers, buy crypto assets, spend tokens, and exchange crypto for fiat money.

Baby Doge gained popularity when Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted about it in July.

Founded on June 1, 2021, the first recorded price of the baby dogecoin was $0.000000000175. At the time of publication the token was priced at $0.000000000581.

