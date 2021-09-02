Missed Out On CryptoPunks? Here Are 3,000 Free NFTs Up For Grabs

Dfinity's Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) announced the launch of 10,000 nonfungible tokens (NFTs), 3,000 of which will be distributed for free.

What Happened: According to a recent Cointelegraph report, the founder of the Internet Computer's ICPunks project explained that it will see the launch of a dedicated NFT marketplace.

A recent tweet indicates that the project's website saw 89,000 already visitors since it went live.

We started a claiming process for the first group from the whitelist. A real stress test for the Internet Computer@DFINITYDev @dfinity @dominic_w @beavskis But this is just the beginning… pic.twitter.com/NHoHpp7NxP — ICPunks (@IcPunks) September 1, 2021

As of press time, the website is down, possibly due to excessive web traffic.

The project also reportedly saw real-life promotion in London, trying to grab the mainstream public's attention.

Why It Matters: The ICPunks were created by brothers Przemek and Tomasz Chojecki, alongside Adam Stępnik. They were inspired by the 90's hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse and the CryptoPunk NFT series. The CryptoPunks are reportedly owned by rapper Jay-Z, electronic dance musician Steve Aoki, and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk alongside payments behemoth Visa (NYSE:V), who recently acquired one.

Still, the ICPunks purportedly have a major advantage over the CryptoPunks.

Chojecki explained to Cointelegraph that those NFTs are completely on-chain with no need for external servers that store the images. He said that "all information is stored on-chain" and "it’s truly a decentralized NFT solution."