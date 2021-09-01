Gary Vee's Vayner NFT Launches U.S. Open Champion Cards Starring Tennis Greats

Following in the footsteps of other athletes and professional sports leagues, tennis non-fungible tokens are here thanks to Gary Vee’s Vayner NFT company.

What Happened: Vayner NFT launched U.S. Open Champion Cards 2021 featuring former U.S. Open champions.

Each Golden Ace NFT is a one-on-one card and comes with perks such as a one-hour backstage tour, 30 minutes of play at Arthur Ashe Stadium and player-specific perks, such as 30 minutes playing with the Bryan Brothers, tickets to the 2022 U.S. Open, a signed shoe and an original 2003 U.S. Open ticket.

The athletes offered in the NFT series are Venus Williams, Andy Roddick, Billie Jean King, Stan Smith and the Bryan Brothers.

A Legendary NFT is also offered for each athlete with 20 offered.

The NFTs will only be minted during the U.S. Open, which runs Aug. 24 through Sept. 12.

People attending the U.S. Open in person can claim an exclusive U.S. Open NFT, in a move similar to NBA Top Shot that offered live in-person NFTs at an NBA Summer League game.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was featured in a recent NFT from Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Why It’s Important: Vee shared the Vayner NFT post on Twitter and compared the U.S. Open NFTs to being “rookies” as they will be the first time the players show up in an official NFT.

Unlike many NFTs, these come with personal experiences that add a fan engagement aspect along with the collectible and potential of rising value.

Sports NFTs are bringing in new fans to the NFT market and also bridging the gap between collectors in a similar fashion to trading cards.

Image: U.S. Open