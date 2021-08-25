DraftKings' Naomi Osaka NFT Launch Drops: What You Need To Know

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is the third featured athlete as part of the new NFT marketplace from DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).

About Naomi Osaka: In 2018, Osaka had her breakout season with her first tournament win and a Grand Slam victory at the U.S. Open. The 2018 U.S. Open featured Osaka losing only one set the entire tournament and becoming the first Japanese Grand Slam singles champ.

Osaka went on to become the number one ranked tennis player in the world and holds a 4-0 record in Grand Slam finals. Osaka has been praised for her voice supporting social causes and was a TIME 100 Most Influential Person in 2020.

Drop Details: Five drops will take place on Aug. 25 and Aug. 27 from 3 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. with the following units and price points.

Carbon (5,000 units): $12

Platinum (2,500): $25

Emerald (1,500): $50

Sapphire (750): $75

Ruby (375): $100

On Aug. 27, the Signature series will be released as followed:

Carbon (100 units): $250

Platinum (100): $250

Emerald (50): $500

Sapphire (25): $750

Ruby (12): $1500

The first DraftKings NFT drop featured Tom Brady with the same unit sizes and price points. The range on Brady Premier NFTs is $250 to $1,550 on the resale marketplace. The Brady signed NFTs range in price of $4,699 to $83,000.

The Wayne Gretzky Premier NFTs range in price from $70 to $499. The signed versions range in price from $1,199 to $22,500.

Photo: Naomi Osaka by Rob Prange / Flickr Creative Commons.