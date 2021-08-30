Simone Biles NFTs Coming From DraftKings And Autograph: What Investors And Collectors Should Know

The greatest gymnast of all time and celebrated U.S. Olympic athlete Simone Biles is the latest athlete to launch a non-fungible token. Here are the details on the upcoming Biles NFTs.

What Happened: Simone Biles is joining the advisory board of Autograph, an NFT platform for athletes co-founded by Tom Brady. Autograph has an NFT Marketplace partnership with Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).

“Simone’s digital collection is the first step in a larger series designed to bring her audience into the new era of collecting, Autograph CEO Dillon Rosenblatt said.

Biles joins a lineup that includes Brady, Naomi Osaka, Derek Jeter, Tony Hawk, Wayne Gretzky and Tiger Woods.

“I am excited to work with Autograph and provide my perspective as part of the Advisory Board,” Biles said. “I am honored to join a group of very accomplished legends and greats across all sports to collaborate with Autograph and help lead the next generation of digital collecting for our fans.”

The Biles NFT Drop: The first NFTs from Biles will launch on Aug. 31. If the launch follows previous NFT drops from DraftKings and Autograph, it will happen at 3 p.m. ET with a drop happening each hour for five hours.

The second launch will happen on Sept. 2, featuring the signature editions.

The price ranges are typically $12 to $100 for the premier access series and $250 to $1,500 for the signature series.

What’s Next: The past three launches of NFTs from Brady, Gretzky and Osaka saw strong demand and all sold out.

After the Biles launch, Derek Jeter has been announced as the next athlete launch. Autograph has not announced dates for launches from Woods or Hawk yet.

The wording of the press release hints that Biles could have more NFTs or drops from Autograph that would include connecting with fans, which could be something to watch.

Image: Autograph