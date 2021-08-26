fbpx

QQQ
-1.08
375.88
-0.29%
BTC/USD
-2546.73
46942.12
-5.15%
DIA
-0.78
354.96
-0.22%
SPY
-1.21
450.12
-0.27%
TLT
+ 0.30
147.74
+ 0.2%
GLD
+ 0.18
167.30
+ 0.11%

Stephen Curry, Lebron James And Other NBA Superstars Have Invested In These Companies

byRandy Elias
August 26, 2021 1:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Stephen Curry, Lebron James And Other NBA Superstars Have Invested In These Companies

National Basketball Association athletes such as Stephen Curry, Lebron James, Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala are thinking about their lives beyond basketball and have invested in several different companies.

Here are some of the NBA players' investments, according to CNBC:

  • Andre Iguodala of the Miami Heat has invested in technology stocks such as Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). He has also backed electronic trading platform Trumid, Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global, health and beauty startup Walker & Company and Derek Jeter’s media platform, The Players’ Tribune.
  • Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has investments in technology companies like Postmates and Acorns, in addition to hotels and restaurants, and film and television development.
  • Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors owns an equity stake in CoachUp, a startup that connects private coaches with athletes. In 2015, he co-founded a tech start-up, Slyce with his old college teammate Bryant Barr.
  • Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers was an early backer of Beats headphones. When the company sold to Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) for $3 billion, James reportedly earned $30 million.

Photo: Erick Drost via Flickr

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Sports Markets Media General

Related Articles

Budweiser Buys $25,000 NFT Rocket: What You Should Know About Tom Sachs Rocket Factory

Another large publicly traded company is joining the rise of non-fungible tokens with Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) buying a NFT rocket ship and changing its profile picture on Twitter Inc (NYSE: read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Microsoft, Robinhood, Walmart And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included big tech stocks and a rare earth materials producer. read more

Dogecoin Fans Reach Walmart With Puppy Eyes, Calling For Adoption

The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) army is pushing for the retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to adopt the Shiba Inu-themed coin. read more

I Chased 'Dogemons' Around The Streets Of Tokyo And 'Earned' Dogecoin: Here's How You Can Repeat The Feat

I spent the weekend catching “Dogemons,” cute creatures littered around Tokyo while playing the augmented reality game “Dogemon Go,” which promises to rew read more