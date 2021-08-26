Stephen Curry, Lebron James And Other NBA Superstars Have Invested In These Companies

National Basketball Association athletes such as Stephen Curry, Lebron James, Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala are thinking about their lives beyond basketball and have invested in several different companies.

Here are some of the NBA players' investments, according to CNBC:

Andre Iguodala of the Miami Heat has invested in technology stocks such as Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). He has also backed electronic trading platform Trumid, Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global, health and beauty startup Walker & Company and Derek Jeter’s media platform, The Players’ Tribune.

of the Miami Heat has invested in technology stocks such as (NASDAQ:FB), (NYSE:TWTR) and (NASDAQ:TSLA). He has also backed electronic trading platform Arianna Huffington’s health and beauty startup and Derek Jeter’s media platform, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has investments in technology companies like Postmates and Acorns , in addition to hotels and restaurants, and film and television development.

of the Brooklyn Nets has investments in technology companies like and , in addition to hotels and restaurants, and film and television development. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors owns an equity stake in CoachUp , a startup that connects private coaches with athletes. In 2015, he co-founded a tech start-up, Slyce with his old college teammate Bryant Barr.

of the Golden State Warriors owns an equity stake in , a startup that connects private coaches with athletes. In 2015, he co-founded a tech start-up, with his old college teammate Bryant Barr. Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers was an early backer of Beats headphones. When the company sold to Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) for $3 billion, James reportedly earned $30 million.

