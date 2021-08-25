Here's How Many Athletes Are Now Getting Paid In Bitcoin And Cryptocurrency

Over the past year, several athletes have been requesting to be paid in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. Franchises have also begun offering players compensation in cryptocurrency.

Professional players in the National Football League that now accept cryptocurrency include:

Russell Okung of the Carolina Panthers, who received half of his $13,000,000 salary in Bitcoin Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars will receive a crypto signing bonus as he partnered with Blockfolio Sean Culkin of the Kansas City Chiefs will be converting his entire $920,000 salary into Bitcoin Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants will take 100% of his endorsement money in Bitcoin

No active MLB or NBA players receive any compensation in cryptocurrency, but MLB's Oakland Athletics, alongside NBA's Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks, accept Bitcoin for tickets.

The Sacramento Kings are set to become the first major sports franchise to offer a bitcoin payment option to all players and staff.

Bitcoin was trading up 2.69% at $48,948.30 Wednesday at publication.