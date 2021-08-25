fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.43
373.94
+ 0.11%
BTC/USD
-583.85
48905.00
-1.18%
DIA
+ 0.46
353.28
+ 0.13%
SPY
+ 0.96
447.01
+ 0.21%
TLT
-1.24
150.52
-0.83%
GLD
-1.16
169.81
-0.69%

Here's How Many Athletes Are Now Getting Paid In Bitcoin And Cryptocurrency

byRandy Elias
August 25, 2021 3:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's How Many Athletes Are Now Getting Paid In Bitcoin And Cryptocurrency

Over the past year, several athletes have been requesting to be paid in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. Franchises have also begun offering players compensation in cryptocurrency.

Professional players in the National Football League that now accept cryptocurrency include: 

  1. Russell Okung of the Carolina Panthers, who received half of his $13,000,000 salary in Bitcoin 
  2. Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars will receive a crypto signing bonus as he partnered with Blockfolio
  3. Sean Culkin of the Kansas City Chiefs will be converting his entire $920,000 salary into Bitcoin
  4. Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants will take 100% of his endorsement money in Bitcoin

No active MLB or NBA players receive any compensation in cryptocurrency, but MLB's Oakland Athletics, alongside NBA's Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks, accept Bitcoin for tickets.

The Sacramento Kings are set to become the first major sports franchise to offer a bitcoin payment option to all players and staff.

Bitcoin was trading up 2.69% at $48,948.30 Wednesday at publication.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Sports Markets General

Related Articles

Litecoin Is Getting Pinched Between Support And Resistance

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) is trading up alongside the rest of the crypto market on Wednesday. Some other popular crypto tickers moving higher include Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more

Citigroup Is Awaiting Regulatory Approval To Trade CME Bitcoin Futures: Report

What Happened: Wall-street banking giant Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is reportedly on the brink of trading Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) read more

US Is Leading Decentralized Finance Adoption Globally

A new report suggests that — while it lags behind many countries on the overall adoption of cryptocurrencies — the United States is leading the way in decentralized finance (DeFi) adoption. read more