fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.69
372.55
+ 0.18%
BTC/USD
-1527.15
47961.70
-3.09%
DIA
+ 0.41
353.04
+ 0.12%
SPY
+ 0.50
446.77
+ 0.11%
TLT
-1.04
151.49
-0.69%
GLD
+ 0.19
168.54
+ 0.11%

Coinbase Rival Kraken Plans Europe Expansion, IPO By End Of The Year

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 24, 2021 12:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Rival Kraken Plans Europe Expansion, IPO By End Of The Year

U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken is planning to expand in Europe by the end of the year.

What Happened: "We are working on a license in an EU country," said Founder and CEO Jesse Powell in an interview with German publication Handelsblatt

The Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) rival is reportedly in talks with supervisory authorities in Malta, Luxembourg, and Ireland, but hasn’t made any decisions just yet.

Why It Matters: With a daily trading volume of $1.3 billion and more than six million customers across 190 countries, the crypto exchange ranks fifth in the world in terms of size.

However, its rival Coinbase ranks second with over $3.5 billion in daily trading volume and has already moved towards a Europe expansion.

After securing its German license, Coinbase can begin targeting customers in other EU countries.

Read also: Coinbase Apologizes, Promises USDC To Return To Conservative Investment Backing

Still, Powell believes that in some aspects, it is a good thing that Coinbase went first.

"For us, it is good that Coinbase was the first to go public," he said, explaining that Kraken is unlikely to take the direct listing approach that Coinbase did.

What Else: The company is currently valued at $10 billion and plans to go public via an IPO later this year.

Powell believes that a unique selling point during the time of its public offering would be the crypto exchange’s banking license granted by the U.S. state of Wyoming.

“Users will also be able to link their bank account to their crypto account. So you have everything in view,” he said.

Price Action: At press time, Coinbase shares were trading at a price of $256, gaining 0.057% since the start of the session.

Meanwhile, in crypto markets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropped 2.90% over the past 24-hours to a price of $48,136.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News IPOs Global Markets General

Related Articles

Coinbase Apologizes, Promises USDC To Return To Conservative Investment Backing

Coinbase Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) apologized for falsely advertising USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) once again and promised that it will become fully backed by cash and Treasury bills issued by the U.S. Treasury. read more

Coinbase Prepares For Crypto Winter With $4B War Chest Of Cash Reserves

What Happened: Major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has stockpiled $4 billion in cash in preparation for a period of extended business risks. read more

Intel Discloses Stake In Major US Crypto Exchange Coinbase

What Happened: Leading computer chip manufacturer Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) holds a stake in U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). read more

BofA Initiates Coverage Of Coinbase: 'We Await More Signs Of Progress'

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) traded higher by 2% on Friday morning after one Wall Street analyst gave his initial take on the stock. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg initiated coverage of Coinbase with a Neutral rating and a $274 price target. read more