What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3% higher at $0.3017 in the early hours of Thursday.

What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin gained 10.09% in a seven-day trailing period.

Against major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 3% and 3.2% higher, respectively.

DOGE has skyrocketed 5,201.3% since 2021 began. The meme cryptocurrency traded about 59% lower from its all-time high of $0.74, which it touched in May.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE is bucking the trend today, with both Bitcoin and Ethereum trading in the red at press time when the global cryptocurrency market cap is down 0.6% to $1.91 trillion.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) disclosed Wednesday that 62% of its cryptocurrency came from Dogecoin alone.

DOGE was among the top ten most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) platform at press time, as per data from

The hashtag "dogecoinmanifesto" trended on Twitter on Wednesday, which according to the YouTuber Matt Wallace gained traction after rumors spread that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was seeing and considering tweets that pushed for DOGE acceptance at the retail giant.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin Foundation, which was reinvigorated after a span of six years, is said to be considering ‘crypto friendly’ Liechtenstein for its headquarters.

Also in the news was a band of DOGE influencers who are putting on “The DOGE Conference” where speakers, musical artists stand a chance to win a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck.

The conference is slated to take place in March 2022 in Las Vegas.

