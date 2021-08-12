COINJAR ANNOUNCES NEW PLATINUM PARTNERSHIP WITH ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE FOOTBALL CLUB BRENTFORD FC

The Cryptocurrency Exchange Becomes The Bees & Dee’s Official Cryptocurrency Partner

Media Release: London, UK, 12th August, 2021: Brentford Football Club is pleased to announce that CoinJar, the UK-based cryptocurrency exchange, has become a Platinum Partner ahead of their Premier League debut season, which kicks-off against Arsenal this Friday.

As Official Cryptocurrency Partner, the two-year agreement will see CoinJar feature prominently on LED signage across all 19 Premier League home games at the new Brentford Community Stadium, as well as the club’s media wall.

Jon Varney, Brentford FC CEO, said: “The success of both CoinJar and Brentford is a result of rigorous data-analysis, thinking differently and strategic planning. For many, Cryptocurrency remains a complex area, so we look forward to working with CoinJar as part of the partnership to help educate our fan base as both parties continue their rise in our respective industries.”

Asher Tan, CEO of CoinJar added, “As two teams built on data, insights and market fundamentals, we are jointly committed to supporting and championing innovation and growth and look forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the top division of English football.”

CoinJar are no strangers to sports sponsorship, as they’re also partners of Aussie Rules footy premiership-contenders the Melbourne Demons, who coincidentally are enjoying their best season in years.

Established in 2013, CoinJar which hails from Melbourne, Australia, is one of the longest-running digital currency exchanges in the world. With the surge and popularity of cryptocurrency continuing to rise, CoinJar is the ultimate platform to buy, sell and spend Bitcoin.

Through both partnerships, CoinJar has plans to raise fan understanding of cryptocurrency. A new CoinJar Card Mastercard will also be unveiled soon, with CoinJar focussed on empowering people to embrace a digital currency future.

Asher concludes, “Recent research shows that almost 300 million people worldwide already own crypto, and that number is growing by the day. Soon we predict our fan base will be as big as that of football globally – and equally as passionate.”

About CoinJar

CoinJar is the simplest way to buy and sell cryptocurrency. Founded in 2013, our mission is to create best-in-class apps and products that make cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum accessible and easy-to-use for everyone, every day.

