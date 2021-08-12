fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
366.21
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
354.94
+ 0%
SPY
-0.04
443.82
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.48
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
164.00
+ 0%

COINJAR ANNOUNCES NEW PLATINUM PARTNERSHIP WITH ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE FOOTBALL CLUB BRENTFORD FC

byCoinjar
August 12, 2021 7:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
COINJAR ANNOUNCES NEW PLATINUM PARTNERSHIP WITH ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE FOOTBALL CLUB BRENTFORD FC

The Cryptocurrency Exchange Becomes The Bees & Dee’s Official Cryptocurrency Partner 

Media Release: London, UK, 12th August, 2021: Brentford Football Club is pleased to announce that CoinJar, the UK-based cryptocurrency exchange, has become a Platinum Partner ahead of their Premier League debut season, which kicks-off against Arsenal this Friday. 

As Official Cryptocurrency Partner, the two-year agreement will see CoinJar feature prominently on LED signage across all 19 Premier League home games at the new Brentford Community Stadium, as well as the club’s media wall. 

Jon Varney, Brentford FC CEO, said: “The success of both CoinJar and Brentford is a result of rigorous data-analysis, thinking differently and strategic planning. For many, Cryptocurrency remains a complex area, so we look forward to working with CoinJar as part of the partnership to help educate our fan base as both parties continue their rise in our respective industries.”

Asher Tan, CEO of CoinJar added, “As two teams built on data, insights and market fundamentals, we are jointly committed to supporting and championing innovation and growth and look forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the top division of English football.”

CoinJar are no strangers to sports sponsorship, as they’re also partners of Aussie Rules footy premiership-contenders the Melbourne Demons, who coincidentally are enjoying their best season in years.

Established in 2013, CoinJar which hails from Melbourne, Australia, is one of the longest-running digital currency exchanges in the world. With the surge and popularity of cryptocurrency continuing to rise, CoinJar is the ultimate platform to buy, sell and spend Bitcoin. 

Through both partnerships, CoinJar has plans to raise fan understanding of cryptocurrency. A new CoinJar Card Mastercard will also be unveiled soon, with CoinJar focussed on empowering people to embrace a digital currency future.

Asher concludes, “Recent research shows that almost 300 million people worldwide already own crypto, and that number is growing by the day. Soon we predict our fan base will be as big as that of football globally – and equally as passionate.”

To find out more visit coinjar.com/uk. 

-END-

For further informations, images and interview requests contact: 

Celia Harding // celia@prshed.com // +61 428 229 455

About CoinJar

CoinJar is the simplest way to buy and sell cryptocurrency. Founded in 2013, our mission is to create best-in-class apps and products that make cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum accessible and easy-to-use for everyone, every day.

CoinJar is partnered with Brentford FC and Australia’s oldest football club, the Melbourne Demons. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Sports Markets Press Releases General

Related Articles

How Hodlnaut is Helping You Manage Your Assets on the Go

As the people of the world begin to venture out of their homes and on with some sense of normalcy, having all the financial tools at your fingertips returns to top priority. There’s little worse than finding yourself away from home, unable to make a trade on a particular security that just hit your ideal price. read more

How Goji Crypto Will Revolutionize Blockchain for Business

Blockchain currency has become a hot topic over the last year. In Q2 of 2021 the two biggest names in crypto, Bitcoin and Ethereum, reached all-time-highs of over $63,000 and $4,100 respectively. Many other projects also saw astronomical gains, from decentralized cellular networks to dog-based memecoins. read more

CoinFLEX Moves Towards Decentralization with Chainlink Integration

In their newly released whitepaper, crypto futures exchange CoinFLEX made a bold stance showing that they have learned from the success of DeFi, and are aiming to build upon the ethos and innovation surrounding decentralized finance. read more

What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? read more