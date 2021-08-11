fbpx

ARK Invest: Cryptocurrencies Now Trade More Volume Than FAANG Stocks

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 11, 2021 7:50 pm
What Happened: Cryptocurrencies now trade more volume than the largest public equities in the world, according to research from ARK Investment Management.

Yassine Elmandjra, a crypto analyst at ARK Invest, revealed that crypto exchange volume is approaching $16 trillion and is already more than eight times what it was for the entirety of last year.

This significant amount of trading volume even outpaces the volumes observed in some of the largest tech stocks – Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

“Cryptocurrency exchange volume this year has been explosive,” said Elmandjra, highlighting that so far, FAANG stocks are only on pace to reach $12 trillion in trading volume.

Another remarkable statistic that showcases this explosive growth is the massive increase in crypto trading volume observed on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) alone.

“Coinbase’s trading volume this quarter alone is almost twice that of the entire spot market trading volume in the same quarter last year,” said Elmandjra.

The leading U.S.-based crypto exchange reported a trading volume in excess of $460 billion for Q2 2021, representing a 1550% increase from the 28 billion it reported during the same period last year.

Interestingly, institutions are now responsible for the majority of this trading volume. In Q2 2020, institutions accounted for $17 billion in trading volume, whereas, in Q2 this year, institutional trading volume was $317 billion.

Price Action: The overall crypto market cap increased 3.44% over the past 24-hours to $1.92 trillion.

At press time, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $45,732, gaining 0.59% over the past day, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded at $3,176, rising by 0.84% over the same period.

Read next: 4 Coinbase Analysts Break Down Q2 Earnings: 'We See Material Monetization Opportunities'

