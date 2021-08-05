This Cryptocurrency Gave The Best Returns In July, And No — It's Not Dogecoin Or Any Meme Coin

Axie Infinity (AXS), a token connected to the blockchain-based game of the same name, was by far the best cryptocurrency in terms of returns in July.

What Happened: AXS left the likes of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and the other meme-coin cohort far behind in the rearview mirror in terms of returns.

AXS skyrocketed a whopping 651.03% over the course of July, while DOGE fell 17.93% in the same period.

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), another meme coin, did not match AXS’ returns either. SHIB declined 29.14% last month.

At press time, AXS traded 10.06% higher at $42.46 over 24 hours, while DOGE traded 1.71% higher at $0.20.

See Also: How To Buy Axie Infinity (AXS)

Why It Matters: Not only did AXS outpace the gains of meme coins, it also left behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), however, its upwards trajectory is threatened by aggressive short selling.

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest analyst Nick Grous called Axie Infinity the “foundation” of an “emerging economy” coming up around play-to-earn games on Tuesday.

See Also: NFT Growth Remains Strong As Shown By Axie Infinity, OpenSea, CryptoPunks, Says Analyst

Grous also touched on Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO: SLP), a token that can be earned by winning battles on Axie Infinity. That token spiked 71.96% in July. At press time, SLP traded 2.59% higher over 24 hours at $0.211.

“By breeding Axies and earning SLP, full-time players earned $1,500 on average and generated $200 million in platform fees last month alone,” noted the Ark analyst.

Jeffrey Jiho Zirlin, Axie Infinity co-founder, noted last month that the project gathered more revenue than Metamask, Pancakeswap (CRYPTO: CAKE), MakerDao (CRYPTO: MKR), and Curve (CRYPTO: CRV) put together.

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Dogebeans Owner On Adopting Dogecoin Branding And How The Meme Coin Can Help Small Businesses Take On Giants Like Apple, Amazon

photo: courtesy of Axie Infinity