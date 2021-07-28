'Axie Infinity': The Game Where You Can Earn $1,000 A Month In Ethereum

Axie Infinity is a game created by Sky Mavis Hub, a company looking to change the way people play video games in the future. Axie Infinity is the first play-to-earn game released that allows users to earn Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) by simply playing the game. In order to play the game, users have to purchase three NFTs from the marketplace in order to battle their Axies.

How To Earn Ethereum In 'Axie Infinity'

After purchasing a team of axies, players can then use them to play in two game modes, arena or adventure. Arena is an online player vs. player mode, while adventure is a player vs. computer mode.

Playing adventure can net you up to 100 SLP (CRYPTO: SLP) per day, and playing arena can earn you between one and 12 SLP per game based upon rank.

(CRYPTO: SLP) per day, and playing arena can earn you between one and 12 SLP per game based upon rank. A daily limit is placed on the number of games allowed to be played in arena for SLP, or played in adventure to earn experience for your axies, allowing them to earn SLP in adventure mode faster.

The game also offers a daily quest in which playing 10 adventure games and winning five arena matches will grant you an additional 50 SLP each day.

Why It Matters

Doing a small amount of math can easily show the serious earning potential of the game.

Earning the 100 SLP from adventure and doing the daily quest each day will earn you 150 SLP per day, a relatively easy feat that may take a few hours of gaming.

150 SLP per day for a month nets the player 4,500 SLP per month, and with SLP trading at 27 cents per token, this earning potential is above $1,200 per month if prices stay at present levels.

The chart of SLP above shows it could be forming a cup and handle pattern, a bullish pattern that could help send the price higher if confirmed.

The Future Of The Game