fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
361.77
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.53
348.47
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.79
434.80
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 1.65
143.57
+ 1.14%
GLD
+ 1.78
167.44
+ 1.05%

NFT Growth Remains Strong As Shown By Axie Infinity, OpenSea, CryptoPunks, Says Analyst

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 12, 2021 11:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
NFT Growth Remains Strong As Shown By Axie Infinity, OpenSea, CryptoPunks, Says Analyst

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest noted that the growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, remains strong despite a price crash from the heydays when Beeple sold an artwork for $69 million.

What Happened: Ark, which runs funds like the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) and the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX), made the observations in a newsletter on Monday.

The investment management firm's analyst Frank Downing, citing Messari data, noted that NFT marketplace OpenSea’s volumes hit $150 million in June, which beat its previous record of $148 million — hit in March.

Downing pointed to game marketplace Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS), which he said is breaking records having hosted more than $170 million in June.

The rise of CryptoPunks, a collection of 10,000 unique pixel art renderings which represent digital personae also did not escape Ark. 

“​​Even Jay-Z has designated a CryptoPunk as his profile picture on Twitter ahead of a Sotheby's auction of an NFT based on his debut album Reasonable Doubt,” wrote Ark.

Why It Matters: NFTs can not only disrupt the digital art scene but also property rights and supply chains, as per Ark. 

The Wood-led company pointed to TechCrunch selling property as an example of such an upcoming disruption.

See Also: 7 Strange Things You Can Own As A Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

“It appears that NFTs are in the early days of challenging intellectual and other property laws,” noted Ark.

Axie co-founder Jeffrey Jiho Zirlin said earlier in the month on Twitter that the project's NFT marketplace was a driver of revenues.

The AXS token associated with Axie has been surging lately. At press time, AXS traded 0.09% lower at $18. Over the week AXS has shot up nearly 87%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), a cryptocurrency that often underpins NFT sales, slumped 5.33% over 24 hours to $2,026.03. For the week, it is down 8.67%.

Read Next: Sir Tim Berners-Lee's Source Code Of The Original Web Browser Is Being Sold As NFT

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Trims Nvidia, Shopify Stakes And Piles Up Another $7M In Bitcoin Play Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday shed 785 shares, estimated to be worth about $635,850, in chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA).  Shares of Nvidia, which have risen 54.4% so far this year, closed 1.28% lower at $810 on Tuesday.  read more

Cathie Wood Buys $62M In Coinbase On Dip, Sells $9M In Twitter

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up 255,478 shares, estimated to be worth about $62.4 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), on the dip. Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange fell 3.05% to $244.29 on Thursday. read more

Cathie Wood, Jack Dorsey To Headline 'The ₿ Word' Crypto Initiative

Cathie Wood and have been named as co-hosts of “The ₿ Word,” a new initiative designed to bring business and technology leaders together to discuss how institutions can use Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). read more

Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) were trading higher Wednesday as the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) recovers from recent lows. read more