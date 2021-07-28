fbpx

Here's Why Dogecoin Community Is Drooling Over Burger King Brazil's Dogpper Meal Right Now

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 27, 2021 11:38 pm
The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community is ecstatic after Burger King Brazil said it is now accepting the meme cryptocurrency as a payment method for the purchase of Dogpper, a dog snack it recently introduced.

What Happened: The Burger King franchise in Brazil said it will accept Dogecoin for the purchase of Dogpper at select locations. Dogpper is a play on the restaurant chain’s signature hamburger — the Whopper.

A dogpper costs three dogecoins and users can transfer the meme coins to a Burger King Brazil wallet. The “Burger King” brand is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR).

Burger King Brazil then took to Twitter to ask Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus if he would replace his cap with the restaurant chain’s crown, to which Markus replied by saying it calls for a “subtle hat change.”

A Twitter user queried whether dogs were harmed in the making of Dogpper.

See Also: Coinbase Now Accepts Dogecoin For Commerce Payments: Why It's A 'Big Deal'

Why It Matters: Dogecoin’s acceptance as a payment option by companies has gained momentum this year. A growing list of retailers including convenience store chain Sheetz Inc. and e-tailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) accept payments using digital currencies, including Dogecoin.

Consumer packaged goods company Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) and candy bar Snickers have used the joke cryptocurrency for marketing purposes.

Price Action: Restaurant Brands shares closed 0.7% lower in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $64.92, but rose 0.6% in the after-hours session to $65.31.

Dogecoin is up 4.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2065 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum Surge, Dogecoin Stable, Axie Infinity Top Gainer As Crypto Market Moves Past The Amazon Jolt

