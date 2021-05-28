fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
332.88
+ 0%
DIA
-0.10
344.70
-0.03%
SPY
-0.11
419.40
-0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
138.66
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.06
177.65
+ 0.03%

Sheetz To Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin For Payments At Its Outlets

byMadhukumar Warrier
May 28, 2021 3:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Sheetz To Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin For Payments At Its Outlets

Convenience store chain Sheetz Inc. announced Thursday that it will accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC) for payment at its outlets.

What Happened: Sheetz said it will allow customers to pay for items inside the store or at the gas pump using digital currencies, noting that it is the first convenience store retailer to accept Bitcoin. The Pennsylvania-based company, which currently operates 622 stores, is enabling digital currency payments via pure-digital payments network Flexa.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Sheetz will begin accepting digital currencies at select Sheetz Cafe Stores later this summer, with a planned deployment later in the year for acceptance at its fuel pumps as well.

Sheetz customers will also have the option to link their My Sheetz Rewardz loyalty account when paying with Flexa-enabled apps.

See Also: Much Wow Gamestonk! How You Can Use Dogecoin At GameStop, Other Retailers

Why It Matters: Sheetz joins the growing list of retailers, including Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) and online tech retailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) that accept payments using digital currencies.

Price Action: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin is up 1% during the last 24 hours and is trading at $38,031.66 at press time. Ethereum, the number two coin in terms of market cap, is up 0.8% at $2,706.28 over a 24-hour period.  

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is trading 2.7% higher at $0.3421 at press time over a 24-hour period.

Read Next: Cryptocurrency Market Mutes As Focus Turns Back To GameStop, AMC Short Squeeze


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Camping World Now Ready To Accept Cryptocurrency As Payment Option

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) shares are higher Monday after the recreational vehicle manufacturer said it will start accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment option. read more

Camping World Holdings To Begin Accepting Bitcoin Payments For RV Purchases

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) ("Camping World" or the "Company"), America's Recreation Dealer, today announced it will begin accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for RV purchases read more

The Market In 5 Minutes: Stress Test Results, More Trade Talks, Viacom's Unexpected Risk