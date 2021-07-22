Coinbase Now Accepts Dogecoin For Commerce Payments: Why It's A 'Big Deal'

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) said Wednesday it has started to accept meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) for commerce payments.

What Happened: Coinbase announced the decision on Twitter.

On its website, the company provided details on how vendors using the Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) platform can accept multiple cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, on their Shopify store with Coinbase Commerce.

Coinbase’s move was hailed by Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, as a “big deal.”

This is a big deal. It’s integrated with Shopify meaning any vendor using Shopify can relatively easily accept $DOGE with it. https://t.co/pxycmoF3NX — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 21, 2021

Why It Matters: Dogecoin is the latest cryptocurrency to be integrated with Coinbase Commerce.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), DAI (CRYPTO: DAI), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), and USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) are already supported by Coinbase’s e-commerce platform.

Dogecoin’s acceptance as a payment option by companies has gained momentum this year. A growing list of retailers including convenience store chain Sheetz Inc. and online tech retailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) accept payments using digital currencies, including Dogecoin.

Price Action: Coinbase Global shares closed 2.6% higher in Wednesday’s trading at $230.87.

Dogecoin is up 6.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1925 at press time.

