EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Rise On Working With Brands, Supporting Doge Community, Elon Musk And More

One of the top Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) influencers on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) is the account known as Dogecoin Rise with over 480,000 followers. Benzinga interviewed the owner of the account to find out what drew him into the Dogecoin community and what’s next.

Dogecoin Rise will appear on Benzinga’s Trivia Show Friday, July 23, at 3 p.m. ET.

Who Is Dogecoin Rise?: Known by many as Dogecoin Rise, the man behind the account is a 28-year-old by the name of Kenneth from California.

Kenneth got started in Dogecoin one month into the pandemic of 2020. The move came after a cousin tried to convince him to buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) but he saw the high price per coin.

“Doge caught my attention because of how cheap it was,” Kenneth said. He found the crypto as one of several offered on Robinhood.

The first investment of a couple hundred was made when Dogecoin was trading around $0.002 per coin.

Kenneth has bought more since then: “I haven’t sold yet and am not looking to sell.”

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin

Connecting with Community: With his large following, Dogecoin Rise is considered an influencer, but that doesn’t go to his head.

“Do Only Good Everyday means be positive, be nice, support the community,” he said of the motto of the cryptocurrency.

The influencer wants to continue to support the community with educational tweets and promotions of the cryptocurrency. Dogecoin Rise is active on Reddit where the Dogecoin page has over one million followers.

“I consider myself a community member,” he said, mentioning he doesn’t feel above anybody with his large following.

Working with Brands: One of the ways to build the community is working with brands who are supporting Dogecoin.

Dogecoin Rise was the person who got involved with Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)-owned Slim Jim. He messaged the company to see how many retweets it would take to get a Dogecoin-themed Slim Jim.

Slim Jim responded with the appropriately numbered 6,900 retweets and Dogecoin Rise took the challenge to the community.

Earlier this week, Unilever (NYSE:UL)-owned Axe launched a Dogecoin-themed body spray.

Dogecoin Rise would like to see more brands accept Dogecoin as payment including Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), a company the community has been targeting: “We really want to get Amazon to accept Doge for payment.”

Musk Thoughts: It wouldn't be a conversation about Dogecoin without mentioning Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

“We’re all excited about launching DOGE-1 into space in January and putting a literal Doge on the moon," he said.

Other Crypto, NFTs: Along with Dogecoin, Kenneth owns Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK).

Kenneth also owns several NFT project assets including DeadHeads, 420 Doge, Slumdoge Millionaire, Dogepunks and The Doge Pound.