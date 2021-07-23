fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
363.95
+ 0%
DIA
-0.03
348.29
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.07
435.39
+ 0.02%

EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Rise On Working With Brands, Supporting Doge Community, Elon Musk And More

byChris Katje
July 23, 2021 7:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Rise On Working With Brands, Supporting Doge Community, Elon Musk And More

One of the top Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) influencers on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) is the account known as Dogecoin Rise with over 480,000 followers. Benzinga interviewed the owner of the account to find out what drew him into the Dogecoin community and what’s next.

Dogecoin Rise will appear on Benzinga’s Trivia Show Friday, July 23, at 3 p.m. ET.

Who Is Dogecoin Rise?: Known by many as Dogecoin Rise, the man behind the account is a 28-year-old by the name of Kenneth from California.

Kenneth got started in Dogecoin one month into the pandemic of 2020. The move came after a cousin tried to convince him to buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) but he saw the high price per coin.

“Doge caught my attention because of how cheap it was,” Kenneth said. He found the crypto as one of several offered on Robinhood.

The first investment of a couple hundred was made when Dogecoin was trading around $0.002 per coin.

Kenneth has bought more since then: “I haven’t sold yet and am not looking to sell.”

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin

Connecting with Community: With his large following, Dogecoin Rise is considered an influencer, but that doesn’t go to his head.

“Do Only Good Everyday means be positive, be nice, support the community,” he said of the motto of the cryptocurrency.

The influencer wants to continue to support the community with educational tweets and promotions of the cryptocurrency. Dogecoin Rise is active on Reddit where the Dogecoin page has over one million followers.

“I consider myself a community member,” he said, mentioning he doesn’t feel above anybody with his large following.

Working with Brands: One of the ways to build the community is working with brands who are supporting Dogecoin.

Dogecoin Rise was the person who got involved with Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)-owned Slim Jim. He messaged the company to see how many retweets it would take to get a Dogecoin-themed Slim Jim.

Slim Jim responded with the appropriately numbered 6,900 retweets and Dogecoin Rise took the challenge to the community.

Earlier this week, Unilever (NYSE:UL)-owned Axe launched a Dogecoin-themed body spray.

Dogecoin Rise would like to see more brands accept Dogecoin as payment including Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), a company the community has been targeting: “We really want to get Amazon to accept Doge for payment.”

Musk Thoughts: It wouldn't be a conversation about Dogecoin without mentioning Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

“We’re all excited about launching DOGE-1 into space in January and putting a literal Doge on the moon," he said.

Other Crypto, NFTs: Along with Dogecoin, Kenneth owns Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK).

Kenneth also owns several NFT project assets including DeadHeads, 420 Doge, Slumdoge Millionaire, Dogepunks and The Doge Pound.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Exclusives Markets Interview

Related Articles

David Tice Turns Bearish On Bitcoin And Big Tech: It's Very Dangerous To Hold Today

What Happened: Fund manager David Tice is bearish on the current outlook for both equity markets and crypto. read more

Has Tesla Stock Decoupled From Big Tech Stocks Like Apple, Facebook Due To Bitcoin?

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may be the reason for the recent decline in correlation between shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and other large U.S. read more

Bitcoin As A Store Of Value Is 'An Open Question,' Says Millionaire Star Bill Miller

American investor, fund manager, and millionaire Bill Miller suggested that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) being a store of value remains an open question, despite the fall in prices reported since May's highs. read more

What's Up With Shiba Inu Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) a dog-themed cryptocurrency traded in the green at press time on Tuesday night among high social media interest. What's Moving: SHIB traded 2.18% higher at $0.0000087 at press time over 24 hours. The meme coin is down 2.12% for the week. read more