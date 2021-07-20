fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.12
350.55
+ 1.16%
DIA
+ 5.18
334.70
+ 1.52%
SPY
+ 6.07
418.90
+ 1.43%
TLT
-1.46
152.92
-0.96%
GLD
-0.22
169.83
-0.13%

Doge Killer? Baby Doge Coin Defies The Market With 70% Gain As Dogecoin Crashes

byAdrian Zmudzinski
July 20, 2021 3:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Doge Killer? Baby Doge Coin Defies The Market With 70% Gain As Dogecoin Crashes

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BabyDoge) gained a considerable portion of its value today in a move that defied the overall direction of the crypto market while also exceeding the momentum of most of its peers.

What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, Baby Doge Coin's price skyrocketed by nearly 70% from its 24-hour low of $0.0000000012 to a high of $0.000000002187, before settling at a price of $0.000000001955 as of press time.

Why It Matters: Earlier today, the coin came tumbling down just as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell below $30,000. The market leader is currently trading at around $29,876.

Baby Doge Coin later drastically inverted its movement's direction. Its big brother — or, rather, father — Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded over 8% lower in the early hours of today's morning.

The whole crypto market crashed following speculation about the hostility towards crypto by the United States regulators. A recent announcement by Zac Prince — the CEO of crypto lender and interest account provider BlockFi — reveals that his firm has received a cease and desist order.

The order in question was sent by the New Jersey Bureau of Securities intending to stop the company from offering interest-bearing accounts to new customers in the state, presumably suggesting that the service is in violation of securities regulation.

Still, Baby Doge Coin is just a dog, and he does not care about all of this human business, so it decided to rally despite all of that.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

DeFi Platform Partners With Georgian Government To Tokenize The Country's Fine Wine As NFTs

What Happened: WiV Technology, a blockchain trading platform for “unique assets,” has partnered with the Georgian government to move some of the country’s wine onto the blockchain. read more

Contrarian Crypto Investor Publishes Guide On How To Survive The Bitcoin Bear Market

What Happened: Crypto markets are experiencing another sharp selloff overnight led by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which lost support $30,000 for the second time this year. As the overall crypto market cap dropped 7.62% in the past 24-hours to $1.19 trillion, most market participants had confirmed a bearish outlook for the near term. read more

Axe Launches Limited Edition Dogecoin 48H Crypto Scent 'With A Dank Musk'

What Happened: Deodorant company Axe has officially launched a limited edition scent inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) after dropping several hints over the past f read more

Bitcoin Crashes Below $30K As Crypto Woes Worsen Amid BlockFi Cease-And-Desist Order

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell below the key $30,000 mark in the early hours of Tuesday as the New Jersey-based privately held lending platform BlockFi became the latest to face regu read more