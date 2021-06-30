fbpx
Good Bois, Pack Your Bags: Travel Site GetYourGuide Is Coming To US And Now Accepts Dogecoin

byMadhukumar Warrier
June 30, 2021 12:23 am
Good Bois, Pack Your Bags: Travel Site GetYourGuide Is Coming To US And Now Accepts Dogecoin

German travel booking platform GetYourGuide on Tuesday announced its expansion into the U.S. and said it is now accepting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a form of payment.

What Happened: GetYourGuide said it is expanding its services in the country's largest markets including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas and Hawaii.

See also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Founded in 2009, Berlin-based GetYourGuide has sold more than 45 million tours across 170 countries. It currently offers payment in over 40 currency options, including meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

See Also: Dogecoin Co-Creator Warns On Nothing Being 100% Safe In Crypto As SafeDollar Stablecoin Drops To $0

Why It Matters: Cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, are seeing increased mainstream adoption in recent years. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has been a major catalyst for the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s rise to prominence this year.

Luxury hotel chain Kessler Group, Latvian airline airBaltic, Canadian web hosting provider easyDN and sports teams such as Dallas Mavericks already accept Dogecoin as a payment option.

Online tech retailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGGsaid in April it would accept Dogecoin as an official payment method.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has been using Dogecoin memes to help grow its Slim Jim brand's Twitter following. The company announced the launch of Dogecoin NFTs in April.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 0.4% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2561 at press time.

Read Next: YouTuber Says He Sent Actual Dogecoin To Space In Celebration Of Elon Musk's Birthday

