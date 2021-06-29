YouTuber Says He Sent Actual Dogecoin To Space In Celebration Of Elon Musk's Birthday

YouTuber Reid Williamson said he sent a physical representation of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to space on the occasion of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s 50th birthday on Monday.

What Happened: Williamson said on Twitter that he sent an actual Dogecoin to space with a weather balloon in celebration of ‘Dogefather’ Musk’s birthday. His tweet was endorsed by Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter.

Williamson also posted a video on YouTube, called “I Sent a LITERAL Dogecoin To Space,” in which he shared the entire process from buying a physical replica of the meme cryptocurrency to launching the weather balloon to space.

Video from the footage showed that the weather balloon stayed in space for some time before it landed 30 miles from where it was launched. Williamson and his friends retrieved the weather balloon but found the Dogecoin replica missing.

Why It Matters: Musk has been a major catalyst for Dogecoin’s rise to prominence this year. Dogecoin has also seen increased support from major corporations, including Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) and candy bar Snickers, which have used the joke cryptocurrency for marketing purposes.

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains are an impressive 4,400%.

Musk has said before that his company SpaceX “is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon" – but that was in a tweet on April Fool's Day this year However, Canada-based Geometric Energy Corporation said last month that it is partnering with SpaceX to send a satellite into space on a mission paid using Dogecoin.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 0.4% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2571 at press time.

