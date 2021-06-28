fbpx
Why MicroStrategy Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 28, 2021 8:03 am
MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares are trading higher by 3% at $567.50 in Monday's premarket session following an increase Sunday in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

MicroStrategy is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company offers the MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analyses and share insights through mobile devices or the web.

The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

MicroStrategy has a 52-week high of $1,315 and a 52-week low of $114.15.

