'Safemoon Squeeze' Joins Top Trends On Twitter After Popular Post On Reddit's SatoshiStreetBets

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 21, 2021 2:53 am
'Safemoon Squeeze' Joins Top Trends On Twitter After Popular Post On Reddit's SatoshiStreetBets

A hashtag calling for “squeezing” the SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) cryptocurrency joined top trends on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform after a post gained traction on Reddit.

What Happened: The post by Reddit user “GMEandAMCbroughtme” on r/SatoshiStreetBets said that this was not a typical short squeeze but “simply a squeeze due to massive sustained upward pressure on the price due to community and campaign driven volume induced token burn.”

See Also: How To Buy SafeMoon (SAFEMOON)

At press time, in the early hours of Monday, the hashtag #safemoonsqueeze was among the top trends on Twitter.

The Reddit Post said while the GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) short squeezes were “mostly an American phenomenon, this will be a global one.”

Why It Matters: Making the case for a “short squeeze,” the post said SafeMoon’s “hyper deflationary nature” will lead to a depleted supply due to token burn.

The poster also took stock of upcoming releases of products such as the hard and soft wallets and future listings of SafeMoon on exchanges.

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Mania Didn't Prove 'The End Of Crypto,' So They Launched Commercial Toilet Paper-Backer Tetherino, 'The Most Ridiculous Cryptocurrency' Ever

SAFEMOON traded 0.28% lower at $0.00000393 at press time over 24 hours. The token has declined 2.02% over a seven-day period.

SAFEMOON has risen 3.84% and 3.69% against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in the past 24 hours, respectively. 

BTC traded 3.29% lower at $34,426.62 and ETH traded 3.72% lower at $2,119.46 at press time.

Some posts on SatoshiStreetBets took notice of the usage of the term “squeeze.”

“There is no squeeze if there is no short,” wrote user DayFeeling. Personaanongrata added to the string by saying, “Not everything is a squeeze.”

Read Next: SafeMoon Spikes 20.5% After CEO Discloses Involvement In Dogecoin-SpaceX Partnership

Cryptocurrency News Markets

