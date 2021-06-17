fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.33
336.68
+ 1.27%
DIA
-2.13
342.89
-0.63%
SPY
-0.15
422.26
-0.04%
TLT
+ 2.11
138.82
+ 1.5%
GLD
-5.16
176.27
-3.02%

Fintech Focus For June 18, 2021

byRenato Capelj
June 17, 2021 7:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Fintech Header

Quote To Start The Day: "A man is but what he knows.”

Source: Sir Francis Bacon

One Big Thing In Fintech: At the end of May, the total market capitalization of stablecoins, which include ones offered by crypto firms Tether and Centre, broke $100 billion.

But in recent weeks, lawmakers and officials from the Federal Reserve and the administration have expressed alarm both in public and private that some consumers won’t actually be protected should one of the firms not have the backing they purport to have. They also say the growing size of stablecoins has created a situation where huge amounts of U.S. dollar-equivalent coins are being exchanged without touching the U.S. banking system, potentially blinding regulators to illicit finance.

Source: Bloomberg

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • eMoney Advisor plans for a summit.
  • Integritee added $2M seed funding.
  • Circle partnered with maps platform.
  • Wedbush joins Paxos’s settlement.
  • Visa, Mastercard facing suit on fees.
  • Neobank aims to assist gig workers.
  • Score adds Sterling Pro integration.
  • VanEck invested in CryptoCompare.
  • JPMorgan purchasing robo Nutmeg.
  • Yodlee has updated developer tech.
  • Cboe combines MATCHNow, BIDS.
  • AppZen innovates with an AI patent.
  • Unit added $51M in Series B round.
  • TRM Labs adds new $14M Series A.
  • MoneyGram hit record transactions.
  • Credijusto acquired Banco Finterra.
  • Cross River Bank adds venture arm.
  • AptPay eys to disrupt fintech startup.
  • SynFutures raises a $14M Series A.
  • Goldman’s Marcus finding next CFO.
  • Mogul strikes AIOZ distribution deal.
  • Voyager sponsored a Nascar Driver.
  • Clearlake has acquired Confluence.

Watch Out For This: President Joe Biden signed a law making Juneteenth a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States as the nation continues enacting change amid a racial reckoning.

Source: Al Jazeera

Interesting Reads:

  • Visa business study, 2021 outlooks.
  • Oil prices signal the need for output.
  • Southwest canceled flights on glitch.
  • Should we kill the 5-day workweeks?
  • Running BTC node on Raspberry Pi.
  • Spotify has bought podcast platform.

Market Moving Headline: A faster-than-expected global economic recovery is boosting prices as supply chains have struggled to keep up with rapidly expanding consumer durables demand and world merchandise trade. However, slower growth, supply adjustments in bottleneck sectors, a switch back towards services consumption, and fading impacts from US fiscal stimulus should see the rate of inflation decline in 2022.

Source: Fitch

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets

Related Articles

The Coming Weeks Could Be Crunch Time For Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) still holds its No. 1 spot as the highest market cap cryptocurrency. Below Bitcoin sits Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as the second-highest market cap in the crypto market. read more

Will Tesla Resume Bitcoin Transactions Now That Miners Clean Energy Usage Exceeds 50% In China?

What Happened: Over the weekend, crypto markets rallied after Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) would resum read more

World Bank Refuses To Help El Salvador With 'Bitcoin Transition'

The World Bank will not help El Salvador implement a transition to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) after the country moved to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender. read more

Spacelens: Leveraging Blockchain In E-Commerce

Many industries are gradually embracing blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to adapt to the rapidly changing world. Spacelens, a decentralized e-commerce platform, is one of the leading companies championing blockchain integration in e-commerce. These companies like Spacelens are leveraging blockchain technology to offer new shopping experiences to their customers. read more