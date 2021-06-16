Dogecoin Community Rushes To Buy DOGE Moon Lamp For $49

What Happened: As the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) movement continues to gain momentum, holders and fans of the meme-based cryptocurrency rushed to buy 3D printed moon lamps featuring the Shiba-Inu meme.

I got a really cool dogemoon doge lamp from @thedogemoon that was delivered today! It even has a few colors it changes to! Makes a cool office light 🙂 Thank you @thedogemoon team! pic.twitter.com/w2OB0MVS9j — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) June 15, 2021

Even Dogecoin creator Billy Markus purchased the novelty item and took to Twitter to share photos of the lamp, which supposedly changes color with touch-controlled LED lighting.

“Doge Coin cares about the environment and so do we, so our Doge Moon Lamps are bio-degradable and don't require replacement batteries. Simply plug in your Doge Moon Lamp and it will glow for hours,” said the creators of the lamp on its official website.

The shop also accepts payment for the moon lamps in Dogecoin for a price of $49.99.

Proceeds from the sale of these lamps will be donated to Rocket Dog Rescue, according to the Doge Moon Lamp creators.

Why It Matters: At one point, Dogecoin investors had gained over 15,000% year to date on their DOGE investment.

Despite falling to $0.32, the cryptocurrency is still up by over 6,600% year to date and remains incredibly popular.

Many have capitalized on the trend and proceeded to sell Doge-related merchandise.

Last week, Dave Portnoy debuted “crypto swim trunks” through his media company Barstool Sports.

The swim trunks feature images of Dogecoin mascot Shiba-Inu amongst other references to the crypto market.