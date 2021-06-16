fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
342.26
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.05
343.36
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.11
424.37
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
141.05
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
174.03
+ 0.01%

Dogecoin Community Rushes To Buy DOGE Moon Lamp For $49

bySamyuktha Sriram
June 16, 2021 7:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Community Rushes To Buy DOGE Moon Lamp For $49

What Happened: As the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) movement continues to gain momentum, holders and fans of the meme-based cryptocurrency rushed to buy 3D printed moon lamps featuring the Shiba-Inu meme.

Even Dogecoin creator Billy Markus purchased the novelty item and took to Twitter to share photos of the lamp, which supposedly changes color with touch-controlled LED lighting.

“Doge Coin cares about the environment and so do we, so our Doge Moon Lamps are bio-degradable and don't require replacement batteries. Simply plug in your Doge Moon Lamp and it will glow for hours,” said the creators of the lamp on its official website.

The shop also accepts payment for the moon lamps in Dogecoin for a price of $49.99.

Proceeds from the sale of these lamps will be donated to Rocket Dog Rescue, according to the Doge Moon Lamp creators.

Why It Matters: At one point, Dogecoin investors had gained over 15,000% year to date on their DOGE investment.

Despite falling to $0.32, the cryptocurrency is still up by over 6,600% year to date and remains incredibly popular.

Many have capitalized on the trend and proceeded to sell Doge-related merchandise.

Last week, Dave Portnoy debuted “crypto swim trunks” through his media company Barstool Sports.

The swim trunks feature images of Dogecoin mascot Shiba-Inu amongst other references to the crypto market.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets General

Related Articles

Dogecoin LGBTQ+ Pride-Themed NFT's Partial Proceeds To Go To 'It Gets Better' Project Because 'Do Only Good Everyday'

A self-styled general in the "DOGE Army" with the Twitter handle “TheDogeCoinMilitia” is putting up a digital non-fungible token or NFT “Unity Coin” for sale to mark Pride. read more

Sir Tim Berners-Lee's Source Code Of The Original Web Browser Is Being Sold As NFT

Tim Berners-Lee, an inventor of the world wide web, is selling the source code for the first-ever web browser as a non-fungible token or NFT, according to a press statement by Sotheby’s. read more

Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor On Ethereum, Altcoins Says 'There Is Place For Everybody'

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor said there is a place for all cryptocurrencies in an interview with CNBC’s “Fast Money” program Tuesday. read more

Metal-Fan Bitcoiner's Meeting With El Salvador President Sparks Up Crypto Twitter

Bitcoin (BTC) and metal aficionado Peter McCormack tweeted pictures of his meeting with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele on Tuesday, which set off a Twitter storm. read more