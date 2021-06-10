fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
336.84
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.02
344.77
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.02
421.63
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
141.69
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
177.00
-0.01%

Dave Portnoy Sells Crypto Swim Trunks On Barstool Sports

bySamyuktha Sriram
June 10, 2021 8:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dave Portnoy Sells Crypto Swim Trunks On Barstool Sports

What Happened: Internet celebrity and SafeMoon advocate Dave Portnoy has launched cryptocurrency swim trunks for sale on the website of his media company Barstool Sports.

Portnoy debuted the swim trunks in a Twitter post, including hashtags for both Bitcoin and the SafeMoon Army.

According to the post, the crypto swim trunks will be available for a pre-sale price of $48.

The novelty item featured the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) logo, the SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) logo, the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) mascot Shiba-Inu and emojis to symbolize “diamond hands” amongst other crypto references.

Portnoy, who announced his backing for SafeMoon only a day before the crypto market witnessed a massive correction, admitted in an interview with Fox Business that he was blatantly pumping the crypto token in one of his videos.

He also stated that there was “no doubt” that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk was manipulating the crypto market.

"I wish I could to the degree he does," he said.

Price Action: At press time, SafeMoon was trading at $0.000003813 up by 3.21% following the recovery of large-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin was up by 10% over the past 24-hours, reaching a high of $37,931 at the time of writing.


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Management Markets Tech Media Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Vitalik Buterin Is A Dogecoin Hodler, Says Meme Crypto Has Proved One Of 'Best Investments'

Vitalik Buterin’s $25,000 investment in Dogecoin (DOGE) has resulted in a gain of $4.3 million so far, the Ethereum (ETH) co-creator said in a conversation with Lex Fridman last week. read more

After '420,' Dogecoin Community Observes '69' Day Today

After having observed April 20 as “Doge Day,” several Dogecoin (DOGE) fans are now observing June 9 as ‘69’ Day. read more

As Crypto Market Plunges, Bitcoin, Dogecoin Bulls Preach 'Keep Calm And Hodl'

The global cryptocurrency market valuation plunged 9.93% in the early hours of Tuesday to $1.5 trillion with leading coins trading in the red. Here is what some Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) bulls had to say on Twitter amid the plunge. read more

'Doge,' The Classic Meme Behind Dogecoin Cryptocurrency, To Be Auctioned As NFT

Doge, the classic meme behind the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE), will be sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) in an auction on Thursday, NBC News reported Monday. read more