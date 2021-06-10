Dave Portnoy Sells Crypto Swim Trunks On Barstool Sports

What Happened: Internet celebrity and SafeMoon advocate Dave Portnoy has launched cryptocurrency swim trunks for sale on the website of his media company Barstool Sports.

Portnoy debuted the swim trunks in a Twitter post, including hashtags for both Bitcoin and the SafeMoon Army.

According to the post, the crypto swim trunks will be available for a pre-sale price of $48.

The novelty item featured the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) logo, the SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) logo, the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) mascot Shiba-Inu and emojis to symbolize “diamond hands” amongst other crypto references.

Portnoy, who announced his backing for SafeMoon only a day before the crypto market witnessed a massive correction, admitted in an interview with Fox Business that he was blatantly pumping the crypto token in one of his videos.

He also stated that there was “no doubt” that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk was manipulating the crypto market.

"I wish I could to the degree he does," he said.

Price Action: At press time, SafeMoon was trading at $0.000003813 up by 3.21% following the recovery of large-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin was up by 10% over the past 24-hours, reaching a high of $37,931 at the time of writing.