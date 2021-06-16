Sir Tim Berners-Lee's Source Code Of The Original Web Browser Is Being Sold As NFT

Tim Berners-Lee, an inventor of the world wide web, is selling the source code for the first-ever web browser as a non-fungible token or NFT, according to a press statement by Sotheby’s.

What Happened: The NFT auction will be managed by Sotheby’s and will include the code for the browser, a letter from Berners-Lee, a vector file that can be printed as a poster, and a 30-minute silent video showing the typing of the code, said the statement.

The sale is set to open from 23-30 June and bidding will start at $1,000; the proceeds will go to initiatives run by Berners-Lee and his wife.

The unique NFT will be available on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. ETH traded 2.6% lower at $2,517.38 at press time.

Why It Matters: The “WorldWideWeb” application was the first hypermedia browser and was written in the Objective C programming language on a NeXT computer, a machine made by the company founded in 1985 by Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) co-founder Steve Jobs.

The World Wide Web was invented by Berners-Lee in 1989, which he said “with the subsequent help of a huge number of collaborators across the world, has been a powerful tool for humanity,” as per Sotheby's statement.

NFTs have been the rage this year with the digital artist Beeple selling one for a record $69 million.

Objects and digital works ranging from toilet paper to a column from the broadsheet published by the New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) have been tokenized and sold so far.

Berners-Lee said it “feels right to digitally sign my autograph on a completely digital [artifact].”

