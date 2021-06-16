fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
342.26
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.05
343.36
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.11
424.37
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
141.05
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
174.03
+ 0.01%

Sir Tim Berners-Lee's Source Code Of The Original Web Browser Is Being Sold As NFT

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 16, 2021 4:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Sir Tim Berners-Lee's Source Code Of The Original Web Browser Is Being Sold As NFT

Tim Berners-Lee, an inventor of the world wide web, is selling the source code for the first-ever web browser as a non-fungible token or NFT, according to a press statement by Sotheby’s.

What Happened: The NFT auction will be managed by Sotheby’s and will include the code for the browser, a letter from Berners-Lee, a vector file that can be printed as a poster, and a 30-minute silent video showing the typing of the code, said the statement.

See Also: How To Buy NFTs

The sale is set to open from 23-30 June and bidding will start at $1,000; the proceeds will go to initiatives run by Berners-Lee and his wife.

The unique NFT will be available on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. ETH traded 2.6% lower at $2,517.38 at press time.

Why It Matters: The “WorldWideWeb” application was the first hypermedia browser and was written in the Objective C programming language on a NeXT computer, a machine made by the company founded in 1985 by Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) co-founder Steve Jobs.

The World Wide Web was invented by Berners-Lee in 1989, which he said “with the subsequent help of a huge number of collaborators across the world, has been a powerful tool for humanity,” as per Sotheby's statement.

NFTs have been the rage this year with the digital artist Beeple selling one for a record $69 million.

See Also: Humanoid Sophia Sells Her NFT Art For $700,000

Objects and digital works ranging from toilet paper to a column from the broadsheet published by the New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) have been tokenized and sold so far.

Berners-Lee said it  “feels right to digitally sign my autograph on a completely digital [artifact].”

Read Next: Dogecoin Co-Founder's 'Capped Doge' NFT Goes For $70,000, 'Dogecoin Alpha,' Others Find Takers Too

Photo by Athanasios Kasampalis on Flickr

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Remain Muted As Theta Fuel Extends Major Gains 2nd Day In A Row

Major cryptocurrencies remained muted on Tuesday night as the market capitalization of the global cryptocurrency market fell 3.14% to $1.51 trillion but a coin associated with Theta Network continued to surge. read more

Binance-Backed DeFi Project Raises $10M At $1B Valuation From Mark Cuban, Pantera Capital, Others

Decentralized derivatives exchange Injective Protocol has raised $10 million in a “party funding round” from new investors. read more

Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake And Loads Up Heavily On Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday bought 749,205 shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), on the day the cryptocurrency exchange made its high-flying NASDAQ debut through a direct listing. read more

Cryptocurrency Market Is Zeroing In On Apple Valuation Above $2T

The cryptocurrency market continues to grow in terms of market capitalization, standing at $2.07 trillion, as of press time. What Happened: This compares with Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: APPL) valuation of $2.23 trillion, as per Friday’s closing price of $133 per share. read more