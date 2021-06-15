Coinflip Launches Legendary Marketing Campaign With Neil Patrick Harris

The world’s largest cryptocurrency ATM provider is partnering with celebrity Neil Patrick Harris.

What Happened: Coinflip is launching a new advertising campaign called “So Flippin’ Easy” that features actor and crypto investor Harris.

The campaign will center on Coinflip’s ATM and cash to Bitcoin model. CoinFlip is the leading global cryptocurrency ATM operator.

“Cryptocurrency is the future of how we shop, invest and do business, but it can also be incredibly technical and intimidating,” Harris said in a statement.

The campaign will center on education of the public of the ease of use for the company’s ATMs. CoinFlip provides a simple easy way to invest for beginners in the crypto space, according to the company.

"It’s why I joined forces with CoinFlip — their ATMs make it so anyone can turn their cash into a significant investment opportunity with a great return," Harris said.

Related Link: Such Popularity, Much Wow! Dogecoin Now Available At 1,800 ATMs Across US

Why It’s Important: Harris is a well-know for his work in television and on Broadway. He has over 25 million followers on Twitter and another 8.6 million followers on Instagram.

“I’m pleased to partner with [CoinFlip] and spread the word about how their ATMs and online Trade Desk services work so more people can have access to the exciting world of cryptocurrency,” Harris said.

More consumers are looking for ways to invest in cryptocurrency. CoinFlip is seeking to appeal to beginning investors.

The company calls Harris a great spokesman, as he was someone who started out investing in cryptocurrency early as a beginner and educated himself more over time.

“Cryptocurrency can be intimidating and one of the things we set out to do with this campaign was to demystify it by showing how simple it can be to buy Bitcoin,” CoinFlip CEO Ben Weiss said in a statement.

“As a company, CoinFlip is committed to helping everyone have access to the benefits of Bitcoin.”

A television campaign created by advertising agency The Boathouse will launch nationally across television, OTT, YouTube and social channels. The television and OTT spots will begin in the large markets of Chicago, Boston, Tampa, Denver and San Antonio before launching nationally.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 and has over 2,500 ATMs across 47 states. The ATMs support the buying and selling of nine major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin

Photo: Actor Neil Patrick Harris. Public domain photo via Library of Congress.