fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.51
333.33
+ 1.04%
DIA
+ 0.32
344.47
+ 0.09%
SPY
+ 2.02
419.63
+ 0.48%
TLT
+ 0.85
140.84
+ 0.6%
GLD
+ 0.76
176.22
+ 0.43%

Cathie Wood, Bullish On Bitcoin, Lifts Coinbase Stake Above $1B, Snaps Up More UiPath Shares

byRachit Vats
June 11, 2021 2:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood, Bullish On Bitcoin, Lifts Coinbase Stake Above $1B, Snaps Up More UiPath Shares

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on the dip on Thursday.

Ark Invest bought 60,813 shares, estimated to be worth about $13.5 million in Coinbase on the day shares of the company closed 1.1% lower at $221.85.

Wood’s firm deployed the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) to buy the shares of the cryptocurrency exchange. The investment firm also holds the shares of the company via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).

See Also: Cathie Wood Expects Bitcoin To Reach $500,000

Ark's COIN stake is currently valued above $1 billion. In comparison, Ark Invest holds about 4.86 million shares, worth about $2.9 billion, in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), its largest holding.

The investment firm also snapped up 1.08 million shares, estimated to be worth about $80.07 million in New York-based software automation company UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) on the day shares popped higher.

Shares of the company closed 7.7% higher at $74.03 on Thursday.

See Also: Cathie Wood Loads Up Heavily On Debutant Uipath, Trims Tesla

The investment firm holds the shares of the company in all six active ETFs but deployed only four of them — the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG), the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics (BATS:ARKQ), ARKK and ARKW — to buy the shares on Thursday.

ARKG bought 242,492 shares, ARKK bought 604,635 shares, ARKQ bought 87,472 shares, ARKW bought 147,038 shares on Thursday.

On a consolidated basis, Ark held 7.38 million shares worth $506.8 million in UiPath, as of Thursday. 

The products of the Bucharest, Romania-based software company are used by organizations to help efficiently automate their various business processes. 

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on Thursday include Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) and buys include Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Sector ETFs Markets Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Further Sells $38M In DocuSign Despite Being Bullish, Adds $41M In Bitcoin Play Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday diluted its stake in DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) for the third straight session after boosting confidence in the e-signature company's ability of continuing to draw customers post-pandemic. read more

Cathie Wood Loads Up Yet Another $51M In Coinbase As Shares Slump Amid Bitcoin-Led Crypto Carnage

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday snapped up another 223,181 shares, worth about $50.7 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) as the cryptocurrency exchange stock staged a fresh dip. read more

Cathie Wood Buys Another $59M In Coinbase As Bitcoin Recovers, Entirely Cuts Apple Stake

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up 254,738 shares, worth about $59.46 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) as the cryptocurrency exchange bounced back after a bullish call from analysts. read more

Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake Almost Entirely — And Buys More Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday shed nearly all of its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and continued to snap up shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). read more