Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Marc Lasry Wishes He Had Bought More Bitcoin

American billionaire hedge fund manager and manager Marc Lasry admitted he regrets not buying more Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What Happened: During a recent interview with CNBC, Lasry predicted that Bitcoin would see both its price and adoption increase.

"The probability as more and more people keep using Bitcoin is going to keep moving up. It's happened a little bit quicker than I thought it would. I should have bought a lot more," he said.

Read also: Institutions Turn Bearish On Bitcoin As Weekly Outflows Reach Record $141M: CoinShares Report

Lasry successfully predicted that Bitcoin would hit $40,000 in the next few years in 2018 — when Bitcoin was trading under $7,500 — during another CNBC interview, when he also predicted that those who invested in the coin would make "5 to 10 times their money in 3 to 5 years.”

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin's price fell by over 13% from a 24-hour high of $36,066 to its current price of $32,833.