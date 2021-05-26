fbpx
Elon Musk Says He Isn't The 'Doge CEO,' Ability To Take Action 'Is Limited'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 25, 2021 11:03 pm
Elon Musk Says He Isn't The 'Doge CEO,' Ability To Take Action 'Is Limited'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that his ability to “take action is limited” when it comes to Dogecoin (DOGE).

What Happened: Musk made his comments on Twitter while noting the decentralized nature of the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency.

Musk, who also heads the space exploration firm SpaceX, last year called himself a former CEO of Dogecoin as a joke.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

This month, Musk said he was working with DOGE developers to improve the cryptocurrency’s “system transaction efficiency.”

DOGE traded 0.31% lower at $0.35 at press time over a 24-hour period. The cryptocurrency has fallen 2.28% against Bitcoin (BTC) and 7.14% against Ethereum (ETH) in the same time frame.

BTC traded 2.33% higher at $39,215.51 at press time, while ETH traded 7.67% higher at $2,792.39.

Why It Matters: On Sunday, the entrepreneur reached out to his Twitter following asking them to help develop DOGE. The call led to an increase in the following of the r/Dogecoin community on Reddit, which crossed the 2 million mark.

See Also: Why Ethereum Co-Founder Sees Elon Musk's Plan For Scaling Dogecoin As Infeasible

Musk also spoke with North American BTC miners who committed to publishing current and planned renewable energy usage. The meeting was facilitated by MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor.

Saylor said on Twitter that the meeting had resulted in the formation of the “Bitcoin Mining Council,” which will promote energy usage transparency and accelerate “sustainability initiatives worldwide.”

This development has evoked fears in some that cryptocurrency decentralization may take a hit.

Reddit poster u/IllVagrant called the move “a ploy to centralize authority over the cryptocurrency by billionaires all along.”

It should be noted that Tesla suspended BTC payments this month citing environmental concerns.

Read Next: 'Eco Friendly' Crypto Chia Valued At $500M In Funding Round Amid Heightened Bitcoin Scrutiny, Said To Eye IPO

Watch "Moon or Bust" and "Benzinga Crypto"



