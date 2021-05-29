fbpx
Google Cloud Adds Support For Polygon Blockchain Network Data

byAdrian Zmudzinski
May 29, 2021 11:58 am
Google Cloud Adds Support For Polygon Blockchain Network Data

Google BigQuery — a cloud offering meant to enable big data analysis by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) — now added support for data from the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) Ethereum-linked blockchain.

What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga, Google Cloud users will now be able to use the BigQuery service to analyze Polygon on-chain data.

The data has been added to the Google Cloud Marketplace under the public financial services category. 

Thanks to the integration, Google BigQuery will now be able to easily monitor Polygon gas fees, smart contracts as well as determine which tokens or decentralized applications are seeing the most adoption.

See also: Polygon (MATIC) Launches Kit For Quick Ethereum-Connected Chain Deployment, Price Grows 20%

Polygon developers are seemingly working hard to release new features and integrations. Earlier this month, the coin surged by nearly 54% within 24 hours after its team launched a new solution to allow developers to launch blockchains connected to Ethereum quickly.

Price Action: Over the last 24 hours, Polygon has mostly followed the overall negative direction that the whole crypto market was going in.

According to CoinMarketCap data, its price fell by 21.5% from a 24-hour high of $2.1264 to a low of $1.6687 before settling at $1.95 as of press time.


