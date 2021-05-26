Polygon (MATIC) Launches Kit For Quick Ethereum-Connected Chain Deployment, Price Grows 20%

Ethereum-scalability blockchain Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) launched a new solution to allow developers to launch blockchains connected to Ethereum quickly.

What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga, Polygon's new software development kit allows developers to quickly deploy blockchains compatible with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and its smart contract standards that can be personalized thanks to their modular design.

The company claims that with the release of this software, Ethereum has become a multi-chain ecosystem.

Developers can choose modules that establish the characteristics of their blockchain, such as features concerning networking, chain synchronization, and consensus allowing for proof-of-stake (PoS), proof-of-work (PoW), and less well-known consensus mechanisms.

There are also modules allowing to personalize more exotic aspects of blockchain development and for compatibility with Ethereum smart contracts.

Currently, blockchains launched with the Polygon software development kit have to independently ensure their security, but in the future, the team plans to also add support for Layer 2 chains that are secured by being linked to the Ethereum blockchain.

“With advanced 'Layer 2' solutions, Ethereum 2.0 all coming online now or soon, the need for a comprehensive interoperability framework is stronger than ever. With the Polygon SDK, we are solving pressing needs for Ethereum’s multi-chain future, including ease of deployment and inter-L2 communication,” the project's co-founder Sandeep Nailwal said.

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Polygon surged by nearly 54% from its 24-hours low of $1.54 to a high of $2.3711 before settling at a price of $2.20 as of press time.