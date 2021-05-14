Increasing Crypto Use Cases: How Fish.Pro Plans to Fuel the Next Cycle of Cryptocurrency Adoption

In the past few months, the cryptocurrency industry has experienced an interesting shift in how digital assets are perceived. To a large extent, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are no longer viewed as a bubble waiting to burst. Instead, they are now considered investment vehicles, with several brick-and-mortar businesses now accepting cryptocurrencies.

Amid the euphoria of this growing adoption, it is difficult to deny the fact that the crypto industry still has a long way to go when compared with other traditional sectors like the global stock market or even the real estate industry. For instance, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is the world’s largest stock exchange by market capitalization and trade volume. It has a cumulative market cap of over $26 trillion. Comparatively, the total market cap of the entire cryptocurrency industry is currently sitting at a meager $2.3 trillion.

Despite the influx of institutional investors and growing adoption in the crypto space, a significant percentage of market participants are mainly involved in trading spot markets and derivative contracts. More accurately, many investors are in the system to take profits – “buy low and sell high” or “hodl.” This lack of real use cases and innovation has hindered the rate of adoption. While the first half of crypto adoption was mainly fuelled by retail and institutional investors who are looking to take profits and hedge against inflation, the second half will need to drive home real use cases for the industry to stay sustainable. And this is where Fish.Pro comes in.

A portal to crypto treasure islands

Fish.Pro describes itself as a “portal to crypto treasure islands.” The blockchain project is a new generation of revenue-sharing platforms with a large traffic flow. It taps on blockchain technologies that are more efficient and profitable than existing ones. And at its core, it is dedicated to eliminating trade barriers, encouraging traffic revenue sharing, and improving trading efficiency.

In addition to crypto trading, Fish.Pro is confident that game-themed options derivatives combined with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will become the face of the industry in the second half of the market cycle. The project plans to deploy several product suites that promote user acquisition, volume growth and ultimately revolutionize the existing blockchain trading platform model.

An excerpt from Fish.Pro’s whitepaper reads:

“To attract users through social networking, eliminating the pain points of the current crypto industry, and constantly innovate blockchain use cases are all conditions that will give birth to new platforms.”

In general, the Fish.Pro team is focusing on enhancing the user experience through its modular design and point score system. Its exchange is designed to meet the needs of users with different experience levels. For instance, new users can get up to speed with a simple interface, while more experienced users will be offered more detailed analytical tools.

Speaking of the Fish.Pro team, the caliber of individuals on the team increases its chances of succeeding. Fish.Pro was created by a team of international developers and experts from prestigious institutions, including the University College London and the University of Edinburgh. The senior executives of the company have top-level experience in traditional finance and crypto markets.

Multiple functions and crypto derivatives

The Fish.Pro ecosystem boasts of a plethora of functions to attract users and enhance experience. Some of these functions include diverse transaction modes, which support crypto and fiat transactions, option dealing, and cryptocurrency Exchange. There is also an interactive community and multiple derivatives products.

Fish.Pro touts itself as more than an exchange, thanks to its strong community. Its interactive community features a chat room that allows users to share ideas and exchange personal opinions, as well as collaborate on improving the ecosystem.

As for its derivative products, the platform has a demo trading competition, lucky cards, mission center, and a fish pool. Community members can easily join games and win rewards. Meanwhile, Fish.Pro also supports trading in multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, Litecoin, Doge, Cardano, and several others.

In closing, Fish.Pro appears to be positioning itself to capture a significant market share in the next phase of the crypto market cycle.