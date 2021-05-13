fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.45
314.44
+ 0.77%
DIA
+ 4.04
332.15
+ 1.2%
SPY
+ 4.46
401.25
+ 1.1%
TLT
+ 0.21
135.39
+ 0.15%
GLD
+ 0.70
169.74
+ 0.41%

Fintech Focus For May 14, 2021

byRenato Capelj
May 13, 2021 5:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Fintech Header

Quote To Start The Day: “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.”

Source: Walt Disney

One Big Thing In Fintech: An activist short seller has written a letter to the chief executive of insurance giant Lemonade with details of an “accidentally discovered” security flaw that exposes customers’ account data.

Source: TechCrunch

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • BTC energy consumption analysis.
  • More startups, VCs target lending.
  • Modern Treasury adds partnership.
  • Rho intros flexible corporate card.
  • Steve Cohen to enter into crypto.
  • MovoCash launches banking app.
  • Atom is looking to add know-how.
  • US Bank, Plaid dealing over data.
  • PayPal expands Google relations.
  • LendingClub, FinTron teamed up.
  • Miami rolls out red carpet for BTC.
  • Top fintech VC portfolios revealed.
  • TransFICC, SoftSolutions add tech.
  • Treasury Prime adds $20M round.
  • Cedar eyeing a move to insurance.
  • How Apex is driving the digital shift.
  • Binance faces IRS investigations.
  • PayPal has bought Happy Returns.
  • Triterras appoints new leadership.
  • BoE governor says CBDC is likely.
  • Fanbase is raising on StartEngine.
  • MoneyLion, NFP have teamed up.

Watch Out For This: United States President Joe Biden said on Thursday the cyberattack that shut down the US’s largest gasoline pipeline early this week had originated from Russia.

Source: Al Jazeera

Interesting Reads:

  • Spatial launched a VR/AR platform.
  • Canada’s housing market is hotter?
  • Fund managers worry over inflation.
  • Junk food ads infringe your privacy.

Market Moving Headline: After months of cheerleading for Bitcoin, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his 54.3 million Twitter followers on Wednesday that the electric vehicle maker is hitting the brakes on allowing customers to use Bitcoin as payment.

“We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel,” Musk wrote on Wednesday.

Source: Al Jazeera

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets

Related Articles

Coinbase Shares Rise On Q1 Revenue, To Offer Dogecoin In 6 To 8 Weeks

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) had its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly-traded company Thursday after market close. read more

Why This Crypto Is Up More Than 70% While Others Are Plummeting

Elon Musk announced on Wednesday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) would no longer accept Bitcoin as a payment method for cars. read more

Tesla Stops Taking Bitcoin. What Elon Musk Is Up To And Why He Will Likely Transition To Ethereum

Meme via the Portfolio Armor art department and Imgflip.  Elon Musk Discovers Bitcoin Mining Burns Coal read more

These Big Money Players Have Put Bitcoin On The Balance Sheet

The rise in acceptance of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a major store of value and payment option has been influenced by major corporations adding the cryptocurrency  to put a portion of its cash reserves into cryptocurrency. Benzinga could earn up to 6% per annum on its crypto holdings. read more