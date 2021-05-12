What's Going On With EOS Cryptocurrency?

The token of EOS (EOS), a decentralized applications, or DApp, centered platform aimed at developers, traded nearly 50% higher on Tuesday night.

What Happened: EOS traded 48.43% higher at $13.82 at press time and is up 107.11% in a seven-day trailing period.

EOS saw the most gains in a 24-hour period among the list of cryptocurrencies arranged by CoinMarketCap.

Other significant gainers in the period included yearn.finance (YFI) and Polygon (MATIC), both of which shot up 45.71% and 24.05% and were trading at $88,347.95 and $1.07 respectively. In comparison, Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher at $57,238.81.

Block.one, the company associated with EOS, announced the launch of Bullish Global — a new cryptocurrency exchange, as per a statement.

Investors in the new cryptocurrency exchange include PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) co-founder Peter Thiel, Hong Kong billionaire and Chairman of PCCW Ltd (OTC:PCCWY) (OTC:PCWLF) Richard Li and Nomura Holdings, Inc’s (NYSE:NMR) investment bank unit.

Lately, Ethereum (ETH), which is known for its DApp capabilities, hit a series of all-time highs, the latest on May 10 when it touched $4,197.47. ETH traded 8.25% higher at $4,182.57.

