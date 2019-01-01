PCCW Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in the businesses of telecommunications, media, information technology solutions, property development and investment, and others. Its operating segments are HKT Limited (HKT), Media Business, Solutions Business, Pacific Century Premium Developments, and Other businesses. The entity derives key revenue from the HKT segment, which includes the provision of telecommunications and related services such as local telephony, local data and broadband, international telecommunications, mobile, and other telecommunications businesses such as customer premises equipment sales, outsourcing, consulting, and contact centers. The company operates in Hong Kong and other countries, of which maximum revenue is derived from the operations in Hong Kong.