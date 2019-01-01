QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.48 - 0.53
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/4.8K
Div / Yield
0.04/7.90%
52 Wk
0.46 - 0.61
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.48
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
7.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 9:39PM
PCCW Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in the businesses of telecommunications, media, information technology solutions, property development and investment, and others. Its operating segments are HKT Limited (HKT), Media Business, Solutions Business, Pacific Century Premium Developments, and Other businesses. The entity derives key revenue from the HKT segment, which includes the provision of telecommunications and related services such as local telephony, local data and broadband, international telecommunications, mobile, and other telecommunications businesses such as customer premises equipment sales, outsourcing, consulting, and contact centers. The company operates in Hong Kong and other countries, of which maximum revenue is derived from the operations in Hong Kong.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PCCW Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PCCW (PCWLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PCCW (OTCPK: PCWLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PCCW's (PCWLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PCCW.

Q

What is the target price for PCCW (PCWLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PCCW

Q

Current Stock Price for PCCW (PCWLF)?

A

The stock price for PCCW (OTCPK: PCWLF) is $0.5297 last updated Today at 8:36:56 PM.

Q

Does PCCW (PCWLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PCCW.

Q

When is PCCW (OTCPK:PCWLF) reporting earnings?

A

PCCW does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PCCW (PCWLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PCCW.

Q

What sector and industry does PCCW (PCWLF) operate in?

A

PCCW is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.