What's Driving The Ethereum Rally?
Ethereum (ETH) touched a fresh all-time high of $4,138.46 in the early hours of Monday as the surge in the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap continued unabated.
What Happened: The Vitalik Buterin co-created cryptocurrency traded 3.54% higher at $4,114.19 at press time.
In comparison, the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), traded 0.68% higher at $58,820.05 at press time.
On Monday, on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant’s CEO, Ki Young Ju, said that United States-based institutional investors were behind ETH’s parabolic move.
Q: What's behind this $ETH parabolic move?
A: US (institutional) investors. https://t.co/4CvbSrF4tt pic.twitter.com/S24Dty4b0i
— Ki Young Ju 주기영 (@ki_young_ju) May 10, 2021
Ki pointed to what he called an “insane” Ethereum-Coinbase premium in a tweet.
“Selling [ETH] now seems not a good idea in the long term. Follow US institutional investors, not against them,” said the analyst.
Still an insane $ETH Coinbase premium.
Selling $ETH now seems not a good idea in the long term. Follow US institutional investors, not against them. https://t.co/mZcGk6Gvrs pic.twitter.com/IX8cVP1ppY
— Ki Young Ju 주기영 (@ki_young_ju) May 8, 2021
Earlier, he said that U.S. institutional investors are buying ETH using the exchange run by Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).
Why It Matters: LikeFolio co-founder Andy Swan said Sunday that there was a flow from Dogecoin (DOGE) to ETH, which he labeled “insane.”
DOGE fell by as much as 30% hours after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hosted “Saturday Night Live” even though he mentioned the meme coin several times during his appearance. At press time, DOGE traded 7.89% higher at $0.55.
Another boost for ETH has come thanks to the Decentralized Finance or DeFi arena. Mark Cuban called Ethereum a platform for smart contracts and said as long as it can executive on its “feature and performance enhancements” it will continue to expand the applications build for it.
Non-fungible Tokens or NFTs are another driver for Ethereum, which Buterin sees as holding more potential than simply becoming a “casino” for already-wealthy celebrities.
