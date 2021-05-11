fbpx
QQQ
-1.48
327.24
-0.45%
DIA
-5.79
353.61
-1.66%
SPY
-5.03
423.13
-1.2%

Palantir To Accept Bitcoin As Payment Option: What You Need To Know

byShanthi Rexaline
May 11, 2021 12:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Palantir To Accept Bitcoin As Payment Option: What You Need To Know

Data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is the latest public company to embrace Bitcoin.

What Happened: Palantir, which reported forecast-beating first quarter revenue Tuesday and in-line earnings per share, said on its earnings call that it will accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) as payment from customers. The company also said it is contemplating investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Palantir's founding members, including Peter Thiel and Joe Lonsdale, have voiced mixed opinions regarding Bitcoin. Thiel, though a supporter of cryptos and Bitcoin, suggested previously that Bitcoin could be a financial weapon China is wielding against the U.S.

Highlighting the riskiness involved in Bitcoin, Lonsdale said in a CNBC interview in late April that Bitcoin is "a bet that the emperor has no clothes."

Related Link: Palantir Deepens Relationship With Ringier To Help It Transform Into A Digital-First, Global Media Company

Why It's Important: Bitcoin has received wide mainstream adoption in that companies and institutional investors are betting on it. EV giant Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced earlier this year it will hold some of its treasuries in Bitcoin and also begin to accept payments in Bitcoin. 

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), also co-founded by Thiel, and its Venmo payment platform allow customers to trade in cryptocurrencies.

At last check, Palantir shares were rising 7.36% to $19.83, while Bitcoin was down 3.57% to $56,311.15. 

Related Link: Palantir Stock Falls After Beating Q1 Revenue, Dip In Q2 Operating Margin Guidance

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Earnings News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake By 30% And Buys Coinbase, DraftKings

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management shed more shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Monday, just days after halving its stake in the maker of iPhones and iPads, and snapped up shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: read more

Palantir Technologies Conference Call: Co Says Accepts Bitcoin In Payments From Customers

-Reuters read more

Hearing Palantir Technologies Will Accept Bitcoin As Payment, Will Also Allow Investing In Bitcoin

-Bloomberg read more

Dogecoin to Mars? Palantir Co-Founder Joe Lonsdale Thinks So

There's a good chance Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is going to be around for a while, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) co-founder Joe Lonsdale said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more