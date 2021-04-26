fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.91
337.51
+ 0.56%
DIA
-0.28
340.77
-0.08%
SPY
+ 1.04
415.77
+ 0.25%

Palantir Co-Founder Joe Lonsdale Says Bitcoin Is 'A Bet That The Emperor Has No Clothes'

byAdam Eckert
April 26, 2021 1:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Palantir Co-Founder Joe Lonsdale Says Bitcoin Is 'A Bet That The Emperor Has No Clothes'

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a risky investment, co-founder of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Joe Lonsdale said Monday on CNBC's "TechCheck."

Retail investors should not put all of their money into Bitcoin, but it has a really good chance of becoming something big, Lonsdale said.

Bitcoin is a bet against the fact that "we have a centralized financial system run by crazy people at the moment," he said. 

Related Link: Power Transaction: Bitcoin Whales Move Over $6B Worth Of Crypto In A Day

Many people believe that the government should not be in charge of the financial system, Lonsdale noted. 

There is a lot of money being thrown around by the Fed in "sloppy" ways, he said, adding that Bitcoin is "a bet that the emperor has no clothes."

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 85.28% year-to-date. 

Bitcoin was up 9.66% at $53,796.80 at last check Monday. 

(Image by xresch from Pixabay

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Below $300?

Kourtney Gibson of Loop Capital bought shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) last week, she said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more

Gold Over Bitcoin? 3 Bullish Gold Stocks Going Into The Week

There’s a long-standing debate over whether gold or Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), often referred to as digital gold, is a better store of value. read more

Turkish Ban May Be Bitcoin's Marketing Boon

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) appears to be more interesting than ever to Turkish citizens after local regulators recently banned crypto transactions. read more

A Cryptocurrency, A Big Board Name, And A Penny Stock Look Bullish Going Into The Week

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) made new highs last week of $417.91 and $64,896.75, respectively, while small and midcap stocks trading on smaller exchanges took a pause. read more