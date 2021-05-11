Palantir Stock Falls After Beating Q1 Revenue, Dip In Q2 Operating Margin Guidance
- Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 49% year-on-year to $341 million, beating the analyst consensus of $332.23 million.
- U.S. commercial revenue grew 72% Y/Y, and U.S. government revenue rose 83% Y/Y.
- Adjusted operating income was $116.6 million with a margin of 34%. GAAP operating loss was $114.01 million.
- Palantir clocked adjusted net income was $82.7 million, with adjusted EPS of $0.04 at par with the analyst consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $119.8 million had a turnaround from last year.
- The company generated $116.9 million in operating cash flow and held $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Guidance: Palantir sees a Q2 revenue outlook of $360 million, above the analyst consensus of $344.31 million, and a dip in adjusted operating margin to 23%.
- It expects annual revenue growth of 30% or more from 2021 to 2025.
- Price action: PLTR shares traded lower by 8.12% at $16.97 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media Best of Benzinga