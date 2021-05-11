'Shiba Don't Fear Wall Street:' Dogecoin Statue Said To Appear In Front Of Charging Bull

A statue of a Shiba Inu, the mascot of Dogecoin (DOGE), has been placed in front of the iconic “Charging Bull” sculpture in New York’s financial district.

What Happened: Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus discussed the placement of the Shiba Inu figure on Twitter on Tuesday.

Wait, this is real. I saw pictures of this before but I didn't know what I was looking at, but someone actually put a $DOGE statue across from the Wall Street bull in NY. That's just fantastic. pic.twitter.com/Nepj0GCHck — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 11, 2021

When asked about his interpretation of the sculpture, Markus replied on Twitter, “[I] think it means, shiba don't fear wall street.”

DOGE traded 10.46% lower at $0.48 on a 24-hour basis at press time. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has risen 9.86% on a seven-day trailing basis.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Bitcoin (BTC), the top cryptocurrency by market capitalization, traded 6.67% lower at $55,167.97 at press time.

Why It Matters: Charging Bull is a bronze statue put in front of Wall Street in 1987 as a symbol of America’s resilience after a stock market crash the same year by the artist Arturo Di Modica, USA Today reported.

A statue dubbed “Fearless Girl” was later installed in front of the bovine figure in 2017 as a part of commemorations on the International Women’s Day in 2017 by State Street Global Advisors, the investment management division of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

DOGE has captured the imagination of retail investors lately in a timeline parallel to the emergence of so-called meme stocks like GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

In March, commenting on the retail investor phenomenon, Markus told Benzinga, “It's great that more people are learning about the stock market and how these things work, as long as they know what they are getting into and don't over-commit.”

Read Next: Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Meme Crypto Has Been 'One Of The Most Secure Coins' For Years

Photo by Sam Valadi on Flickr