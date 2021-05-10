Ethereum Hits All-Time High Above $4,000: What You Should Know

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum (ETH), crossed the psychologically important $4,000 barrier minutes before press time in the last hours of Sunday.

What Happened: ETH touched an all-time high of $4,067.85 on Sunday night. At press time, the cryptocurrency was trading 3.86% higher at $4,047.46. ETH has rallied 32.77% in a seven-day trailing period.

Bitcoin (BTC), the top cryptocurrency by market cap, trailed both daily and weekly returns of ETH. For the week, BTC is up 2.47%, and on a 24-hour basis, it was up 1.22% at $59,456.33.

The difference is starker when it comes to year-to-date returns. While ETH has surged 443.73% since the year began, BTC is higher by 103.97%.

Why It Matters: Andy Swan, co-founder of consumer insight data firm LikeFolio, noted the flow of funds from Dogecoin (DOGE) to ETH, which he called “insane.”

The money flow from $DOGE to $ETH right now has to be insane. DOGE pumps bring $ into the crypto ecosystem and it ain't leavin — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) May 10, 2021

DOGE traded 2.96% lower at $0.52 at press time. The meme cryptocurrency fell by as much as 30% hours after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live” where he mentioned the coin several times.

Digital investment company Magnetic’s co-founder Megan Kaspar who predicted a previous spike of ETH to the mid $3,000 level has upped her price target.

Kaspar now predicts ETH will now move to the $8,000 to $10,000 price range by the year-end, reported Yahoo Finance.

The boost in ETH was partly fueled by the Decentralized Finance or DeFi arena, which also led to the rise of several competing and complementary coins such as Uniswap (UNI), AAVE (AAVE), and Polygon (MATIC).

