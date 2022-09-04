ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 4, 2022 10:17 AM | 2 min read
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR

Here is a look at just how much you would have if you invested $100 when Musk first tweeted about Dogecoin.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin

First Tweet: To get a starting value for Dogecoin, we will look at two price points. On April 2, 2019, Musk replied to a tweet saying “Dogecoin might be my fav cryptocurrency. It’s pretty cool.” The response came to a poll that had 3,581 votes and declared Musk the winner as the CEO of Dogecoin with 49% of the vote.

Musk beat out Viatalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum ETH/USD, who got 9% of the vote, Charlie Lee (@SatoshiLite), the creator of Litecoin LTC/USD, who got 8% of the vote and Marshall Hayner, the founder of Metal, who got 33% of the vote.

The other starting point is the first time Musk tweeted about Dogecoin, which to this author’s knowledge came on July 17, 2020, when Musk shared a meme of Dogecoin passing the global financial system saying, “It’s inevitable.” Musk even replied to the tweet recently on April 16 with a watching eyes emoji.

Related Link: 'I'm Mainly Supporting Doge': Elon Musk Likes Dogecoin's Memes, Dogs And Sense Of Humor

Dogecoin Return: Dogecoin traded at $0.002552 on April 2 around the time of Musk’s tweet. If you bought $100 in Dogecoin at that time, you would have 39,185 coins. The current value of the $100 investment would be $2,449.85 based on a current Dogecoin price of $0.06252.

Dogecoin traded at $.003084 on July 17 at its highest price. If you bought $100 in Dogecoin at that time, you would have 32,425 coins. The current value of the $100 investment would be $2,027.21. 

Price Action: Dogecoin was trading at $0.06252 at the time of writing. Dogecoin hit an all-time high of $0.7376 in May 2021. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Charlie LeeDogedogecoinElon MuskEthereumLitecoinSNLVitalik ButerinCryptocurrencyNewsManagementMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month