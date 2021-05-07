fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.40
328.11
+ 1.03%
DIA
+ 1.77
343.77
+ 0.51%
SPY
+ 2.97
416.13
+ 0.71%
TLT
-0.69
140.61
-0.49%
GLD
+ 1.61
168.43
+ 0.95%

The Top In Crypto Will Arrive This Weekend: Dennis Dick On 'PreMarket Prep'

byAdam Eckert
May 7, 2021 12:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
The Top In Crypto Will Arrive This Weekend: Dennis Dick On 'PreMarket Prep'

The highs for the year in the cryptocurrency market will be reached in the coming days, co-host Dennis Dick said Friday on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep."

Dick compared the state of the crypto market to the SPAC market a month-and-a-half ago. 

What Happened: The SPAC market gained steam as an unprecedented amount of companies began going public via SPACs in late 2020 and early 2021.

Many of the SPACs traded roughly 100%-200% higher and beyond as merger announcements were made and companies provided optimistic forward-looking statements multiple years out.

The Securities and Exchange Commission then warned SPACs about publishing potentially misleading statements about future financial performance, adding that it would begin looking more closely at SPAC filings and disclosures.

Since that time, there has been a dramatic decrease in new SPAC listings and many of the existing SPACs have traded significantly lower. 

"High growth is just unforgiven," the "PreMarket Prep" co-host said.

Dick sold half of his Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings and half of his Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) holdings on Thursday, he said. 

While he doesn't think the story is over, Dick said he believes this weekend will be the top for crypto. 

Many crypto traders have been buying up cryptocurrencies in anticipation of Elon Musk hosting "Saturday Night Live" on May 8. 

Related Link: Will Elon Musk's SNL Appearance Just Be A 90-Minute 'Infomercial' For Dogecoin?

Crypto Price Action: Bitcoin is up 97.40% year-to-date. Ethereum is up 373.34% year-to-date. 

Image by WorldSpectrum from Pixabay.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Citi Considers Launching Bitcoin Custody, Crypto Trading

Major currency trading bank Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is considering the launch of services dedicated to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other crypto assets. read more

Dogecoin And Bitcoin Become Real Stars Auctioned As NFTs

Two stars have been officially named after the cryptocurrencies Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the certificates to which are being auctioned as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). read more

Over 1100% Surge In Bitcoin Revenue Drives Square's Q1 Earnings Beat: What You Need To Know

Square Inc’s (NASDAQ: SQ) Cash App generated 11 times more revenue from Bitcoin (BTC) in the first quarter of 2021 compared with a similar period last year. read more

Bitcoin's Shift (Back) To Retail

When bitcoin was first launched in 2009, the cryptocurrency was designed as a means for users to exchange money with other parties on an independent, decentralized network with enhanced privacy and no need for a third party. read more