fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
317.22
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
324.16
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
389.63
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
137.49
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
161.85
+ 0%

Mark Cuban Now Runs An Online Gallery Displaying NFT Art

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 24, 2021 2:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Mark Cuban Now Runs An Online Gallery Displaying NFT Art

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has built an online art gallery to display non-fungible token artwork and collectibles, The Block reported Wednesday.
What Happened: The website called Lazy.com was already live at press time, with limited features. Cuban told the Block that it had already received tens of thousands of visitors in its early existence.

“I wanted an easy way to show my NFTs and a way to put them in my social bios, my email signature, and any place I can stick a URL,” said Cuban.

“People are curious about what other people collect. There wasn’t a super-easy way to do it.”

According to Cuban, people need an avenue to show off their NFTs and there was no “easy way to do it before Lazy.com.”

Why It Matters: The “Shark Tank” fame billionaire said that the “NFT market is on fire.” 

“Will be interesting to see what comes next in terms of competition for mindshare and dollars.”

See Also: Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks Now Accept Meme Crypto Dogecoin

This week, Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first-ever tweet for $2.5 million.

Even robots have jumped in on the NFT mania with Sophia, a humanoid machine, putting her art on sale in token form.

Digital artist Beeple warned that NFT art is “absolutely” in a bubble, but he too sold art worth $69 million capitalizing on the popular trend.

That sale was made in Ethereum (ETH) to a collector in Singapore. ETH traded 1.68% lower at $1,608.03 at press time.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Beeple Sells Another NFT For $6M To Raise Awareness For Climate Change

Beeple, a graphic designer from Charleston, SC, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, just sold another piece of tokenized artwork for $6 million to Justin Sun, the founder of Tron blockchain. read more

Crypto.com To Launch NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Snoop Dogg, Aston Martin, Lionel Richie

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has announced the launch of their NFT platform, which is set to go live on Mar. 26. According to the exchange, the NFT platform will be “invite-only.” read more

Beeple Says NFT Art Is 'Absolutely' In A Bubble After Making $69M In Such A Sale

Artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, said Sunday that non-fungible token art is in a bubble.  read more

Why Should Humans Have All The Fun? Sophia The Robot Is Selling Her Art As NFT

For the first time, digital artwork by a robot has been put up on sale as a non-fungible token, Reuters reported Monday.  read more