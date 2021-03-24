Mark Cuban Now Runs An Online Gallery Displaying NFT Art

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has built an online art gallery to display non-fungible token artwork and collectibles, The Block reported Wednesday.

What Happened: The website called Lazy.com was already live at press time, with limited features. Cuban told the Block that it had already received tens of thousands of visitors in its early existence.

“I wanted an easy way to show my NFTs and a way to put them in my social bios, my email signature, and any place I can stick a URL,” said Cuban.

“People are curious about what other people collect. There wasn’t a super-easy way to do it.”

According to Cuban, people need an avenue to show off their NFTs and there was no “easy way to do it before Lazy.com.”

Why It Matters: The “Shark Tank” fame billionaire said that the “NFT market is on fire.”

“Will be interesting to see what comes next in terms of competition for mindshare and dollars.”

This week, Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first-ever tweet for $2.5 million.

Even robots have jumped in on the NFT mania with Sophia, a humanoid machine, putting her art on sale in token form.

Digital artist Beeple warned that NFT art is “absolutely” in a bubble, but he too sold art worth $69 million capitalizing on the popular trend.

That sale was made in Ethereum (ETH) to a collector in Singapore. ETH traded 1.68% lower at $1,608.03 at press time.

