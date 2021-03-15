fbpx
The World's Grumpiest Cat Finds Love — Fetching $83,000 In NFT Sale

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 15, 2021 2:16 am
The authenticated non-fungible token edition of “Grumpy Cat,” a 2012 era internet meme, has been sold for more than $80,000.

What Happened: The digitally-certified version of the meme sold for 44.20 ETH or $83,463.74 on the Foundation marketplace on Saturday.

As per the Foundation listing, Grumpy Cat is a New York Times best-selling author, the star of her own Lifetime Christmas movie, and the first cat in history to be honored with a Madame Tussaud’s wax figure.

On Friday, “Bad Luck Brian,” another popular 2010s meme fetched $36,000 at a separate Foundation auction.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded 0.98% lower at $1,888.76 at press time. The apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 1.29% lower at $60,190.38.

BTC reached its all-time high of $61,683.86 on Friday.

Why It Matters: NFT craze has been picking up momentum of late. Last week, Christie’s auctioned a Beeple NFT artwork titled, “The First 5000 Days” for $69 million.
A Banksy piece called “Morons” sold for $394,000 as an NFT token after the original was destroyed by cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Even Taco-themed NFTs have found takers with Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) chain Taco Bell selling those out in no time last week.

Canadian artist Grimes, partner of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, and Lindsay Lohan too have sold NFT artwork in the current wave of popularity. 

